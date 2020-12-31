Hornets Close Out 2020 With Dominant Road Win in Dallas

More Coverage: Game Action Gallery | Pregame Fashion Gallery | Coach Borrego Interview | Mile Bridges Interview | LaMelo Ball Interview

The Charlotte Hornets ended the calendar year with a hugely impressive performance down in Dallas, knocking off the host Mavericks, 118-99, on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at the American Airlines Center.

Paving the way for the visitors was third-year forward Miles Bridges, who erupted for 20 points (4-of-6 from three), a career-high 16 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 30 minutes off the bench. Bridges is now the first NBA player since Kevin Love in March of 2010 to record at least 20 points, 15 rebounds alongside multiple assists and blocks as a reserve in a single game.

LaMelo Ball also shined for Charlotte’s second unit with a game-high 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting (4-of-5 from three), eight rebounds and five assists, making him just the second rookie reserve in franchise history with a 20-5-5 game (Kendall Gill; Jan. 29, 1991 at Cleveland).

Leading by three with seven minutes remaining in the second quarter, the Hornets closed out the half on a 21-13 run and then opened the third on a blistering 30-10 stretch to take a 98-67 advantage by the 2:56 mark. Dallas battled a bit over the final 15 minutes, but couldn’t stop Charlotte, which finished with 60 bench points, from cruising to a blowout victory.

“The bench was fantastic tonight and it started with Miles Bridges,” said Coach Borrego after the game. “His energy is infectious, he’s getting better. I’m proud of him with just how he’s handled this season, his role. He impacts the game every second he’s on the floor. LaMelo’s showing growth every single game. He had his finger prints all over that game. He’s playing with poise, confidence. He was a calming force out there for us.”

“I think the sky’s the limit with our bench,” added Bridges. “We come in, we play good defense and we get out and go in transition on offense. I feel like the [Martin] twins are really good for us on defense and LaMelo does what he does. Our bench is really deep and we’re going to use that to our advantage all year.”

Terry Rozier (18 points), Gordon Hayward (11), PJ Washington (11) and Jalen McDaniels (10) each scored in double figures as well for the Hornets, who notched their fifth win in six road meetings with Dallas. Bismack Biyombo also chipped in nine points, six rebounds (four offensive), four assists and a block.

On the other side, Tim Hardaway Jr. led the hosts with 18 points and Jalen Brunson had 16 points and four assists off the bench. Reigning All-NBA First-Teamer Luka Dončić finished with jut 12 points (0-of-5 from three), five assists and three turnovers and fellow-Euro Maxi Kleber also scored 12 points, all of which came in the opening quarter.

Charlotte finished the night shooting 51% and 44% from long distance (15-of-34), although did commit 24 turnovers leading to 27 points for Dallas. The Mavericks connected on just 39% of their field-goal attempts (29% from three), missed 14 free throws and tallied 11 fewer rebounds in the contest.

The Hornets will now kick off the New Year with a home game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, Jan. 1 starting at 7 PM EST. Catch all the action on Fox Sports Southeast, the Fox Sports GO app and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM.