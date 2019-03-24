Hornets Close with 30-5 Run to Beat Celtics

By Matt Rochinski

The Charlotte Hornets aren’t about to slip away quietly. They’ve still got some noise to make.

The Hornets have plenty to play for with less than three weeks remaining and showed it on Saturday against Boston as Charlotte closed the game on a 30-5 run to beat the Celtics, 124-117, in front of a sellout crowd at Spectrum Center.

“I think their resiliency shined through tonight,” Hornets Head Coach James Borrego said of his team. “This is a group that has been fighting all season and I think it came through tonight. We were down 18 in the fourth quarter so I love the way they stuck with it. Kemba (Walker) drove a lot of that fourth quarter but you have to give Marvin (Williams) a lot of credit, the way he battled and Miles (Bridges’) big steal down the stretch, Devonte’ (Graham) took two big charges and his defense really ignited us as well so I think it was just a fantastic, overall team effort.”

Kemba Walker led the way for the Hornets, nearly recording his third triple-double of his career with game highs in points (36), rebounds (11) and assists (nine) while connecting on 6-of-13 shots from behind the arc. It was Walker’s 23rd game with 30+ points this season, ranking him seventh in the NBA. It also marked his eighth double-double of the season.

“We wanted to win, just wanted to win and the young guys, much credit to those guys. They played so well tonight,” said Walker. “Marvin made some huge plays – everybody came in tonight and made some huge plays and that was a huge win for us.”

Rookie Miles Bridges followed up his first double-double of the season on Thursday against Minnesota with a career-high 20 points (prev: 17 vs LAL, 12/15) on 8-of-13 shooting (61.5 percent), including a career-high-tying three treys (last: 12/2 vs NOP) on six attempts from long range.

Williams (13 points) and Dwayne Bacon (11) also scored in double digits in the starting lineup, while Malik Monk came off the bench to tally 13 points on 3-of-4 (75.0 percent) from three-point range and a perfect 4-of-4 from the charity stripe.

Things looked bleak for Charlotte at the 8:21 mark of the fourth quarter when Jaylen Brown’s layup gave the Celtics a 112-94 lead. At that point, Boston was shooting a red-hot 42-of-74 (56.8 percent) from the field and a blistering 18-of-31 (58.1 percent) from distance.

Instead, with a youth-infused lineup of Walker, Bacon and rookies Bridges and Graham paired with the veteran Williams, the Hornets took flight on their 30-5 run to seal the game and keep themselves in playoff contention.

The Hornets dominated in every statistical category in the game’s final 8:20, outshooting the Celtics 52.9 percent (9-of-17) to 10.5 percent (2-of-19) from the field, 60.0 percent (6-of-10) to 8.3 percent (1-of-12) from outside the arc and 100 percent (6-of-6) to zero percent (0-of-0) from the free-throw line. On defense, Charlotte outrebounded Boston, 13-8, and forced five Celtics turnovers that the Hornets turned into six points in the epic run.

Walker was the catalyst for Charlotte, finishing with 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting, while Williams added seven points in that 8:20 stretch.

“I’m just so happy for them,” Borrego said of his team. “Think about the moments that these young guys are getting to play in right now, in a game like this where the game is on the line against a very good team in a playoff hunt. Miles played 34 minutes and had 20 points. Dwayne Bacon closes down the stretch, played 32 minutes and hits a big three down the stretch. Malik gave us good minutes. Billy gave us good minutes as well so I’m just so proud of them and really happy for them and I think this is our future. These are the guys that are going to be with us for a long time.”

Kyrie Irving led the way for Boston with 31 points to go with seven rebounds, six assists and two steals.

The Hornets now face a quick turnaround as they’ll tip off at 6 p.m. on Sunday in Toronto against the Raptors.