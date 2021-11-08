Clippers Snatch Victory from Hornets with 4th-Quarter Run

More Coverage: Game Gallery

Closing out NBA games on the road can be extremely fickle sometimes. One minute, you’re on a run and comfortably in control, then a few bad possessions later, things have completely swung the other direction. Unfortunately for the Charlotte Hornets, that is exactly what transpired on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Trailing 102-93 with 6:07 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Clippers ripped off an absolutely back-breaking 22-0 run over the next five minutes to completely turn the tide and snatch a 120-106 victory. This stretch began with the hosts scoring eight straight points across just two possessions; two made free throws off a flagrant-1 foul, then back-to-back three-pointers.

“Sometimes in this league, it comes down to making and missing shots and that was tonight,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego afterwards. “You have to give them credit. They made 18 three-pointers to our 10. I like the looks we got in the fourth. The Clippers knocked down shots, especially with the big swing there. They played well the last six minutes, but I thought we gave ourselves a chance. I thought we played hard and I thought we played better tonight.”

“[The game] got too stagnant,” added Bridges. “I couldn’t make a layup. We were taking tough shots. When we got the lead, we should have settled the offense down and got some good shots, but we were rushing it. I don’t know what happened, honestly. That’s a good defensive team. They sped us up, made us play their game in the fourth and they won.”

Bridges and LaMelo Ball each scored 21 points for Charlotte, which started the contest 6-of-8 from three before finishing 4-of-25. Paul George just missed a triple-double performance for the Clippers, racking up 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, although shot just 9-of-22 and committed eight turnovers.

Charlotte actually scored 39 first-quarter points, three more than it had amassed in any quarter this season. Starting games has been a significant challenge lately for the Hornets, so it’s encouraging to at least see some progress in this area. It ultimately helped put them in position to at least have a chance at this one in the fourth, even if they couldn’t finish the job.

The Hornets will look to regroup back at the Staples Center on Monday night to face the Los Angeles Lakers starting at 10:30 PM ET. “Next game, we move forward, we get better from it,” added Borrego. “We’ll watch some film tonight, get better tomorrow morning, do our walk-through and come back at it again… That’s the beauty of the NBA.”