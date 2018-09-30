Hornets, Celtics Meet for Another Preseason Date in Boston

A familiar foe awaits the Hornets in their next preseason appearance as they travel north to take on the Celtics once again on Sunday, Sept. 30 in Boston, MA.

After falling behind by 20 points in the first half against the Celtics on Friday night, the Hornets rallied for a 104-97 comeback win. The victory was in spite of Charlotte giving up five three-pointers, 12 fast-break points and recording six turnovers in the first quarter. Coach Borrego would surely like to see a better start though, as falling behind big and early is not a formula for success.

The battle for minutes at the power forward and center positions is quickly heating up for the Hornets. Third-year big man Willy Hernangómez looked sharp with nine points, eight rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes off the bench on Friday, although he did miss 7-of-10 free-throw attempts.

The Spaniard could take another step forward when he’s matched up against a talented stretch-four in Marcus Morris, who finished with 12 points and four rebounds in Chapel Hill.

If Hernangómez becomes a rotational piece for the Hornets this season, it’ll be because of strides he’s made on the defensive end.

Interesting Note – The Hornets scored 22 fast-break points on 8-of-14 shooting in their first meeting with the Celtics. This was over double the team’s single-game average from last season, which stood at 9.3 per outing and ranked 28th in the NBA.