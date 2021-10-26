Hornets Suffer First Loss in OT Thriller

More Coverage: Game Action Gallery | James Borrego Postgame | LaMelo Ball Postgame | Kelly Oubre Jr. Postgame

Monday night’s game at Spectrum Center had everything you could ask for if you’re a Hornets fan – tons of scoring, head-turning highlight plays and a raucous mostly-pro-home-team crowd. The only thing missing was a victory, which went to the Boston Celtics by a score of 140-129 in overtime.

Charlotte found itself leading by nine with four-and-a-half minutes to go in the fourth quarter before the visitors rallied for a 14-5 run to tie the game at 122 by the 1:11 mark. After both sides squandered potential game-winning possessions at the end of regulation, Boston eventually uncorked a game-ending 14-0 stretch to snatch the win in the extra frame.

“Our guys were fighting their tails off. It was not for a lack of effort,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego after the game. “Could we have been better defensively? I’m sure there’s things we could have done, but we’ll watch the film and we’ll get better from it. We were going toe-to-toe with them. They had to guard us, too. We gave ourselves a great opportunity to win this game and fell a little short. We’ll learn from it, but I love the spirit and the effort right now.”

Fresh off winning his first-ever Eastern Conference Player of the Week award earlier in the day, Miles Bridges double-doubled for Charlotte with 25 points and 10 rebounds. LaMelo Ball also scored 25 points on a career-high-tying seven threes to go along with nine assists. Jayson Tatum (41), Jaylen Brown (30) and Dennis Schröder (23) amassed 94 total points for the Celtics.

Both sides each drained 19 three-point field goals on a combined 94 attempts. Defensively, Charlotte has made a living the last few games scoring points off opposing turnovers, although finished with a relatively mild 19 on 12 Boston giveaways.

In the end though, the Hornets had their chances to win this one, even without Terry Rozier and PJ Washington, absences that hurt the team especially in the floor spacing and defense categories. Charlotte was one of the better teams in the NBA last season in clutch-time situations, but sometimes, the other side just makes a few more winning plays.

Added Borrego, “You have to give them credit. They made a lot of shots and plays down the stretch. We had our opportunities to execute. Obviously, I’d like to get the last shot [in regulation] back and execute that a little bit better. In general, we’ve been one of the best teams in the league executing there in the fourth quarter. We’ll learn from it and be one of the better teams executing in the fourth quarter again.”

“We definitely have to make plays,” said Ball. “We had a couple bad shots where we wanted better shots. I feel like we’ll do better next time. We never want to lose, but sometimes you have to look at it and take lessons from the loss. I feel like we took a lot of lessons that are going to help us in the future.”

The Hornets will be back on the road this week for an All-Florida two-game trip, featuring stops in Orlando and Miami on Wednesday and Friday night, respectively.