Hornets Can’t Finish Off Wolves, Fall in Overtime

With a much-needed road win firmly in their sights midway through the fourth quarter, the Charlotte Hornets simply just couldn’t put away the hometown Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, falling 126-120 in overtime.

Miles Bridges led the visitors with 28 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists over 44 minutes in the loss. Terry Rozier (25) and LaMelo Ball (22) also had 20-point performances, with Ball adding another nine rebounds and six assists. On the other side, Karl-Anthony Towns erupted for 39 points – 23 in the fourth quarter and overtime – and 15 rebounds to help the Timberwolves snap a four-game losing streak to the Hornets.

Charlotte pulled ahead late in the second quarter and eventually built up an 95-82 lead by the 9:55 mark of the fourth. Minnesota began regrouping though, going on a 26-9 run to take a four-point lead with 55 seconds left. A Bridges 3-pointer, an empty Minnesota possession, a Bridges free throw and then a missed Wolves’ would-be game winner sent things to overtime.

Minnesota then opened the extra period on a 10-2 run to go up eight with 2:22 remaining before pulling away for its 10th win in 11 appearances at Target Center. Two major reasons for the Charlotte loss transpired in the final frame of regulation: the Timberwolves outscored the Hornets, 9-0, in second-chance points and won the rebounding battle by 10 (18-8).

“We have to come out with a more aggressive mindset at the start of these overtime [games],” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego afterwards. “Our guys battled and played hard tonight, put ourselves in position to win a game. Had a chance with some free throws, some defensive stops – we just couldn’t finish with the rebounding. Lot of growth tonight. I saw a lot of good. We just have to go home and get a win.”

Mason Plumlee came within one assist of his third career triple-double, finishing with 14 points, a season-high-tying 17 rebounds and a season-high nine assists. Charlotte incorporated more size into its rotations for much of the night and regularly had at least two of Plumlee, PJ Washington, Montrezl Harrell and JT Thor on the court at all times.

“[Mason’s] been an effective playmaker for us recently,” added Borrego. “Maybe playing with the bigs, a little big-to-big stuff [helped him]. We used him a lot as a playmaker tonight. They were trying to blow up our pick-and-roll game and dribble handoffs, but Mason did a good job finding players. They did a good job playing off of him. We just have to stick with it. He’s a valuable piece and we played big tonight. I thought Mason played fantastic tonight.”

The Hornets will now close out their pre-All-Star-Break schedule at home against the Miami Heat on Thursday, Feb. 17 beginning at 7 PM ET.