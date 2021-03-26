Hornets, Blue Cross NC Partner To Teach Local Youth About Healthy Eating In Pass The Plate Event

March 26, 2021 – The Hornets and the Community Culinary School of Charlotte teamed up yesterday for the annual Pass the Plate event. Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC), the program aims to educate local youth about the importance of eating healthy in a way that is affordable and accessible. This year’s participants were young women from Girls on the Run and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas. Participants received ingredients and other necessary materials from Food Lion, recipes, goody bags and trophies in advance for the virtual event, which included an appearance from Hornets players Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier.