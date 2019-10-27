Hornets Beginning All-California Trip Against Star-Studded Lakers

The Charlotte Hornets are embarking on one of the franchise’s earliest-ever West Coast trips as they’ll make their first road appearance of the season against the Los Angeles Lakers starting tonight at 9:30 PM EST.

Charlotte got off to a strong start on Friday night against Minnesota, but defensive struggles early in the second half laid the groundwork for a 121-99 home loss. The Timberwolves had 45 points on 72.7% shooting in the third quarter and despite Devonte’ Graham’s career night, the Hornets couldn’t overcome the turnovers, fouls and lack of offensive rhythm and pace.

“When things aren’t going our way, we’ve got to stay resilient, play through it and stick together,” said Coach Borrego after the game. “Can we stick together? Can we play through adversity? This is a new, young team and the NBA is a tough league. We’re going to get smacked in the mouth a few times. It’s how you respond. I thought we responded decently in the fourth. We have got to respond on Sunday night.”

Tonight’s opponent packaged a slew of players and draft picks this summer to finally land All-NBA big man Anthony Davis in a trade with New Orleans, pairing him with four-time MVP LeBron James. The Lakers hired Frank Vogel as Head Coach and signed Danny Green, Dwight Howard, Avery Bradley, Quinn Cook, Troy Daniels and Jared Dudley in free agency.

Los Angeles is 1-1 to start the season following a home win over Utah on Friday night with James (25.0 PPG), Davis (23.0 PPG) and Green (18.5 PPG; 64.3% shooting from three) leading the team in scoring thus far. James is also averaging team-highs in rebounds (8.5) and assists (9.0) for the purple and gold.

Game Notes: Lakers F Kyle Kuzma (left ankle stress reaction) is not expected to play and G Rajon Rondo (calf) is questionable… The last time the Hornets played a road game in the Pacific Time Zone this early in the season was 1989, when they traveled to Seattle for their second outing of the year.