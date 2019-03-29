Hornets Begin Road Trip, Continue Playoff Push in L.A.

The Hornets are back in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race and will be gunning for a fifth straight win as they kick off a four-game Western Conference road trip against the Los Angeles Lakers beginning tonight at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles won the first meeting of the season, 128-100, at Spectrum Center on Dec. 15. Malik Monk (19 points) and Miles Bridges (17 points) led the hosts off the bench in scoring, while LeBron James and Lonzo Ball both had triple-doubles for the Lakers. Of note, Charlotte was playing the second leg of a back-to-back set in this game after falling in overtime the night before to the New York Knicks.

Perhaps the brightest spot for the Hornets during their recent run has been the play of 2017 second-round pick Dwayne Bacon, who is putting up 18.3 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 1.3 APG and 1.0 SPG over his last three appearances. The Florida State product has also knocked down 10-of-16 three-point attempts during this stretch (62.5 percent) and has scored a career high in each of his last two outings.

The sophomore two-guard will spend time on sharpshooter Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Over his last five appearances (the past three of which were starts), Caldwell-Pope is averaging 18.8 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 1.4 APG and 1.4 SPG, while shooting 41.7 percent from three-point range. This stretch included a season-high 35-point showing in Milwaukee on March 19 without James in the lineup.

Much like the Lakers’ entire season, Caldwell-Pope has been wildly inconsistent lately, scoring 29+ points or seven-or-fewer points multiple times in his last five outings. However, the University of Georgia product is a dangerous offensive weapon when things are clicking and the Charlotte wings must be mindful of him out on the perimeter at all times in this one.

Game Note – Los Angeles is just 5-13 since the All-Star Break, although has won two of its last three… The Hornets have not won five straight games since Feb. 14-27, 2018… Charlotte has won three straight meetings with the Lakers at Staples Center... Los Angeles’ Lonzo Ball (ankle) and Brandon Ingram (blood clots) are both out for the season.

Classic Fact – Charlotte’s second-ever (and most recent) triple-overtime win came against the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 29, 2006. Gerald Wallace (28), Matt Carroll (27), Emeka Okafor (22) and Raymond Felton (22) all scored 20+ points in the 133-124 victory, with Okafor also grabbing a then single-game franchise-record 25 rebounds.