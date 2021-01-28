Hornets Begin Homestand With Loss to Indiana

More Coverage: Game Action Gallery | Pregame Fashion Gallery | Coach Borrego Interview

The Charlotte Hornets stormed back from a large first-half deficit only to eventually succumb in the end to the visiting Indiana Pacers, 116-106, on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at Spectrum Center.

Terry Rozier led all five Charlotte starters in double figures with a team-high 20 points, four rebounds and three assists in the loss. This was Rozier’s second consecutive 20-point performance, fourth in sixth appearances and seventh overall in 18 outings this season.

It was an up-and-down opening half for Charlotte as the team fell behind by 17 points midway through the first quarter, only to quickly regroup and head into halftime trailing by just four. Indiana sustained its four-point advantage heading into the fourth and just continued to build it higher and higher until the Hornets ultimately ran out of time to mount any sort of comeback.

“We have to come out with more urgency,” said Coach Borrego after the loss. “Obviously making shots helps to do that. We have to get more stops. In the end, we have to better to start games. It wasn’t just the first group – it was the second group as well. I thought we climbed back in and played fairly well the rest of the way. We were right there in the fourth, but an experienced team got the best of us.”

Starters PJ Washington (18 points), Gordon Hayward (16), Devonte’ Graham (16) and Cody Zeller (10) were also in double figures, with Zeller adding 14 rebounds for his first double-double of the campaign in his return to the first-string center spot. Miles Bridges added 11 points off the bench and reserve Malik Monk also chipped in another seven in his second significant dose of playing time this season.

Doug McDermott led the Pacers with a season-high 28 points and five rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench in the win. Malcolm Brogdon finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Domantas Sabonis notched 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double of the season and sixth of his NBA career. Justin Holiday (19 points) also scored in double figures for the Pacers, who knocked off the Hornets for the sixth time in seven games.

Indiana shot 51% and 40% from the field and three, respectively, and grabbed eight more rebounds than the Hornets (47-39). The Hornets finished with just 11 turnovers leading to 14 opposing points, although saw their bench outscored by a wide margin of 39-26.

These two teams will square off again in a rematch on Friday, Jan. 29 starting at 7 PM EST at Spectrum Center. Catch the action on Fox Sports Southeast, the Fox Sports GO app and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM.