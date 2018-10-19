Hornets Begin Four-Game Road Trip Down in Orlando

The Hornets will look to bounce back from a tough opening night loss as they kick off a four-game road trip beginning tonight at 7 p.m. against the Orlando Magic.

Two significant areas the Hornets need to address moving forward are starting games better and improving on the boards. Charlotte fell behind by 20 points in the first half on Wednesday night before finishing the outing with a rebounding differential of -16.

Although he struggled offensively against the Bucks (5 points on 2-of-7 shooting), Marvin Williams looked solid on the other end of the floor with a team-high nine rebounds and career-high-tying four blocks. The 14-year veteran shot well from distance in the preseason and hopefully can get things righted after going 1-of-6 from three to start the new campaign.

Williams will be paired up against Magic forward Aaron Gordon, who racked up 26 points, 16 rebounds and two assists in the team’s season-opening win over Miami two days ago. Much like his Charlotte counterpart, the Arizona product can spread the floor, get to the rim and based on his most recent outing, will likely be a heavy focal point of the Hornets’ game plan.

Interesting Note – Charlotte has won 11-consecutive games against the Magic, which is a streak that began on Jan. 22, 2016. Only three Orlando players are still on the current roster from when the last time the Magic beat the Hornets back on Dec. 16, 2015 (Gordon, Nikola Vučević and Evan Fournier).

Classic Fact – The Hornets won their first-ever meeting with the Orlando Magic, 130-116, on Nov. 14, 1989. This is the only game in franchise history in which Charlotte scored 125+ points without making a single three-point shot (52 total 125-point games entering the 2018-19 season).