Hornets Begin Big Homestand Against Red-Hot Bucks

The Charlotte Hornets have a quick opportunity to wipe away the sting of a disappointing road trip as they open a four-game homestand against a talented Milwaukee Bucks squad, which starts tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

Milwaukee edged out the Hornets in Charlotte, 113-112, back on Opening Night, withstanding a 41-point outing by Kemba Walker and a furious second-half comeback by the hosts. Both teams shot well from beyond the arc that game, although the Bucks had 10 more turnovers, while the Hornets were out-rebounded by a wide margin of 57-41.

Jeremy Lamb has been on one of the best offensive stretches of his career, having put up 18.7 points and 7.0 rebounds over his last six appearances. After winning the starting two-guard spot in training camp, the seventh-year veteran has continued to expand his shot-taking arsenal, utilizing a well-rounded combination of catch-and-shoot and off-the-dribble attempts.

Charlotte’s offense has been clicking, but it was the defense that struggled in the team’s loss to the Hawks last night and things won’t get any easier against the East’s second-best team. Lamb will spend time on Malcolm Brogdon, who is also thriving in his first season as a full-time starter. The 2016 second-rounder is averaging 20.3 points, 3.0 assists and just 0.7 turnovers in his last three outings and sits 13th in the NBA in three-point efficiency (45.5 percent; 30-of-66).

Game Note – In Sunday’s 124-123 loss to Atlanta, Malik Monk tied a career-high with 26 points and went a personal-best 7-of-11 from three-point range. He is the fifth player in franchise history (Dell Curry, Ben Gordon, Troy Daniels and Marco Belinelli) and second NBA player this season (J.J. Redick) to knock down at least seven longballs off the bench in a single outing.

Classic Fact – Jamal Mashburn scored 36 points for the Hornets against the Milwaukee Bucks in a 102-92 victory in Game 3 of the 2001 Eastern Conference Semifinals. This is currently the third-highest scoring output in a postseason game in franchise history and the highest ever in a winning performance.