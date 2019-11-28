Hornets Beat Pistons at Buzzer Again, Graham Records Another Huge Double-Double

Postgame Coverage: Game Gallery | Fashion Gallery | Graham Highlights | Coach Borrego | Bismack Biyombo

For the second time in as many meetings this season, the Charlotte Hornets knocked off the Detroit Pistons at the buzzer – this one coming on the defensive end – as they emerged with a dramatic 102-101 home win on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at Spectrum Center.

Devonte’ Graham led the way again with 16 points, seven rebounds and a career-high 15 assists for his sixth double-double of the campaign. Graham is the second Charlotte player to record a 15-point, 15-assist game since the 2006-07 season and just the fourth different NBAer to do so this year, joining Luka Dončić (2), LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Trailing by five at the break, the Hornets outscored the Pistons, 31-20, in the opening 12 minutes of the second half, holding them to just 34.6% shooting (2-of-11 from three). Charlotte took an 86-80 lead into the fourth, although Detroit continued to stay within striking distance deep into the frame.

Down 102-98 with 42.3 seconds remaining, Blake Griffin drained a pull-up three to bring the visitors to within one. Following an empty Charlotte possession on the other end, Detroit finally had one last shot to end it, but Derrick Rose’s potential game-winning assist was a bit too late to Luke Kennard as the final buzzer sounded with the ball still in the latter’s hands.

“Well, the last 24 hours, 48 hours, we talked about our defense,” said Coach Borrego afterwards. “Tonight, was about our defense. That’s what got it done. We did not shoot the ball great. The shots we were getting were fantastic. They probably didn’t drop as much as we would had hoped, but what sustained us, and has to sustain us, is our defense.”

Filling in for the injured Cody Zeller (left hip contusion), Bismack Biyombo erupted for team highs in scoring (season-high 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting), rebounds (11) and blocks (2). PJ Washington dodged early foul trouble for 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting, while Miles Bridges (15), Nic Batum (season-high 13) and Terry Rozier (12) also scored in double figures.

Borrego added, “Obviously, we missed Cody tonight, but Biz stepped in. He gives us rim protection, protects the paint, talks, he’s active defensively. I thought Nic did a great job on Derrick Rose. That’s a tough assignment. Derrick is a heck of a player and I thought Nic really helped us blocking shots, rebounding, disrupting them – even on that last play. Give both those guys a lot of credit for our defense tonight.”

Griffin finished with a game and season-high 26 points and six rebounds for Detroit in the loss. Andre Drummond totaled 14 points, a game-high 21 rebounds and seven assists for his 15th double-double of the season, with Kennard (16 points), Rose (13 and team-high eight assists) and Langston Galloway (10) also tallying double-digit scoring outings.

Charlotte turned the ball over just four times leading to a mere seven Detroit points. The Hornets shot 7-of-30 from distance (23.3%), although compensated by going 17-of-20 from the free-throw line (85.0%) and outscoring the Pistons in the paint, 62-56.

These two teams will meet again just two days from now on Friday, Nov. 30 for a 7 PM EST tipoff up in Detroit. Catch the game on Fox Sports Southeast or listen on WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM or the Hornets app.