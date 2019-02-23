Hornets Battle Nets with Season-Series Lead on the Line

The Hornets will look to pick up another home win on the tail end of a big back-to-back home set as they welcome the Nets to Charlotte for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff tonight.

Charlotte dropped a wild 134-132 double-overtime decision in Brooklyn back on Dec. 26 before responding two nights later with a decisive 100-87 home win over the Nets. Kemba Walker and Tony Parker totaled 48 total points in this latter game for a Hornets squad that allowed just two points off turnovers and held Brooklyn to a 4-of-27 shooting from three (14.8 percent).

Hornets Head Coach James Borrego did some lineup shuffling before last night’s win over Washington, moving Nic Batum to the starting two-guard spot, Miles Bridges to the starting three and Jeremy Lamb to the bench. The Frenchman responded with a resounding 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists and all indications postgame point to the adjustment being permanent until further notice.

Exactly one week ago, Batum’s Brooklyn counterpart, Joe Harris was outdueling Steph Curry in the finals of the Three-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend in Charlotte. Barely in the league three years ago, Harris has quickly become one of the game’s top shooters, currently averaging 13.8 PPG on 50.1% FG, while ranking second in the NBA in three-point percentage (46.6%).

Brooklyn averages the fifth-most three-point attempts per game (35.0) with guards D’Angelo Russell, Allen Crabbe and Harris responsible for much of the long-range firing. Batum and the Charlotte wings need to make perimeter defense a major priority if they want to finish off the back-to-back with another win, while getting a leg up in the season series with the Nets.

Game Note – Spencer Dinwiddie (17.2 PPG) is still sidelined for the Nets (right thumb surgery)… Charlotte will get its first look at SF Caris LeVert this season. LeVert was shelved from Nov. 14 -Feb. 6 with a dislocated right foot and is averaging 10.3 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 4.5 APG and 2.0 SPG over his last four outings… The Hornets are 10-2 in their last 12 games at Spectrum Center.

Classic Fact – The Hornets won the 1991 NBA Draft Lottery despite having just the fifth-best odds in the field at 10.61 percent. Charlotte took Larry Johnson with the first selection, while the Nets (12.12 percent odds to win) grabbed Kenny Anderson with the second pick. Anderson and Gerald Glass were eventually traded to the Hornets in exchange for Kendall Gill and Khalid Reeves on Jan. 16, 1996.