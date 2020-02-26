Hornets, Bank of America to Honor Chief Warrant Officer 3 Edryce Tucker, USA, RET., as Third Yellow Ribbon Recipient of 2019-20 Season

February 26, 2020 – The Charlotte Hornets and Bank of America tonight will honor Chief Warrant Officer 3 Edryce Tucker, USA, Ret., as this season’s third recipient of the season-long Yellow Ribbon Program. In partnership with Bank of America, the Hornets honor military service members and veterans for their unwavering service to our country and their impact in the community. The Yellow Ribbon Program recognizes one of these heroes during Hornets home games throughout the season. Recipients are acknowledged prior to the national anthem and during an on-court presentation at halftime and given six tickets to the game. In addition, the Hornets make a $1,000 donation to his or her charity of choice. Chief Warrant Officer 3 Tucker has elected to split the donation between the Clerk of Court Guardian Ad Litem Charitable Fund and the Cape Fear Valley Foundation Friends of the Cancer Center.

“We are honored to recognize Chief Warrant Officer 3 Edryce Tucker for her 21 years of service to our country and for breaking new ground for women serving in the United States Army,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “Her dedication is evident throughout all aspects of her life – dedication to her country, to herself, to her family and to the children she has helped in Fayetteville. The Hornets and Bank of America are pleased to have this opportunity to show our appreciation for all she has done.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Tucker enlisted in the United States Army in 1974 and served for 21 years before retiring in March 1995. Tucker began her service in the Women’s Army Corps with basic training at Fort Jackson, where she believed she would have the opportunity to experience the same training as the male soldiers. She later found out her basic training unit was a test unit to determine whether women were mentally, emotionally and physically strong enough to become active members. After her time at Fort Jackson, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Tucker was assigned to Fort Leonard Wood, where she was involved in another test program in which she entered an on-the-job training program with an all-male training unit at her permanent duty station rather than going to a military technical school to learn her military occupational skill. In 1978, the Women’s Army Corps was disbanded and all women were integrated with male units similar to the path she followed.

During her 21 years of service, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Tucker was assigned to bases in North Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and Maryland, along with two assignments to Germany. During Operation Desert Storm/Desert Shield, she and her husband were both stationed at Fort Bragg – she with the 44th Medical Brigade and he with the 82nd Airborne Division – and were both deployed within 30 days of each other.

For her distinguished service, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Tucker received the Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal (3rd Award), National Defense Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal (with two Bronze Service Stars), Army Service Ribbon, Army Overseas Service Ribbon (with Numeral 2), Meritorious Service Medal and the Kuwait Liberation Medal-Saudi Arabia.

After retiring from the Army, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Tucker began working as an administrative assistant with First Command Financial Services, where she learned about investments and assisted retired and active duty soldiers who were involved in investments. She completed an associate degree in sociology at Fayetteville Technical Community College, then earned a degree in social work with honors from Methodist University in May 1999. During that time, she volunteered in the library at the Fayetteville Veterans Hospital and with Catholic Charities in their afterschool tutoring program. Chief Warrant Officer 3 Tucker and her husband also became licensed foster parents and she later provided respite care for other foster parents for two years while her husband was reassigned to Germany. In addition, she began to volunteer as a Guardian Ad Litem for children going through the court system who were removed from their families due to neglect or abuse.

This season’s previous Yellow Ribbon honorees were Staff Sergeant Samantha Christopher, USMC, and Sergeant Benjamin Christopher, USMC, Ret. To nominate a military service member or veteran for the Yellow Ribbon Program, please visit hornets.com/community/military.