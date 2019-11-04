Hornets Back from West Coast, Opening Homestand with Indiana

On the heels of a second straight road win, the Charlotte Hornets will now kick off a three-game homestand starting tonight at 7 PM EST when they play host to the Indiana Pacers.

The Hornets went 2-2 on their four-game Western Conference road trip, dropping two closer-than-expected outings in Los Angeles before knocking off the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors. Head Coach James Borrego was pleased overall with the stretch, and most importantly, felt the team improved as their travels unfolded.

“I thought we got better throughout the trip,” he said. “There’re things we have to clean up, but overall, we competed on both ends of the floor. We got better defensively as we went. I thought we had two really good games in L.A. – one bad quarter in each one. I think our guys came back in good spirits. Much more confident right now in what we’re doing.”

Tonight’s opponent, Indiana, started 0-3, but has won three straight following Sunday night’s 108-95 home win over Chicago. First-year Pacer guard Malcolm Brogdan leads the team in scoring (22.5 PPG) and ranks second in the NBA in assists (9.7), trailing only LeBron James.

Down low, the potential battle between the Pacers’ Domantas Sabonis (questionable; left calf contusion) and Cody Zeller could be a pivotal one. Zeller is putting up 14.0 PPG and sits fourth in the NBA in rebounding (12.4), while Sabonis is 10th (11.4) and ranks third in the league in paint scoring (15.6 PPG).

Without Myles Turner (right ankle sprain) as well, a thinning Indiana frontcourt could be starting Georgian rookie Goga Bitadze again, who finished with nine points and four blocks in 19 minutes before fouling out two nights ago. The Hornets are last in the NBA in points allowed in the paint (57.7 PG), making the absence of Sabonis potentially a glaring one for Indiana.

Game Notes: Pacers G Edmond Sumner (fractured right hand) is also out for Indiana… Charlotte has won five of its six home games vs. Indiana since the start of the 2015-16 season… Former Hornet Jeremy Lamb is averaging 16.8 PPG and 6.8 RPG in four games this season for the Pacers.