Hornets Back at Home to Face the Knicks

An upcoming stretch where the Hornets will play four of their next five games at home gets going tonight as they wrap up their season series with the New York Knicks starting at 7 p.m. ET.

The home team was a perfect 7-0 in the Charlotte/New York head-to-head series the last two seasons, but this year, it’s the visitor who has come out on top through the first two meetings. New York rallied from 21 down to win in overtime on Dec. 14, but since then, has gone a dismal 1-16 through Jan. 26. During this stretch, the Knicks are tied for the second-worst offensive rating (103.2) and own the third-worst defensive rating (114.9) in the NBA.

Although he’s coming off a scoreless outing in Milwaukee on Friday night, Malik Monk has been solid lately for the Hornets, as evidenced by his 110.9 offensive rating over the team’s last 11 outings. The second-year guard is averaging 8.7 PPG on 40.7/35.7 percent shooting and 1.7 APG during this span and most importantly, is playing noticeably steadier and more under control.

Monk should spend time guarding undrafted rookie Allonzo Trier, who recently signed a guaranteed deal with New York after starting the season on a two-way contract. Trier scored a career-high 31 points against Houston last week and currently ranks eighth amongst first-year players in scoring (10.5 PPG on 45.6 FG%), tied for 10th in assists (2.0) and third in three-point percentage (38.8%).

Trier missed the Dec. 14 game with a hamstring injury and should get plenty of minutes in this one with New York prioritizing the development of their younger players. Despite the record, the Knicks have proved to Charlotte they’re a dangerous team when clicking offensively and defensively, could utilize another pesky zone coverage to throw the Hornets off like they did in their last matchup at Spectrum Center.

Game Note – PG Emmanuel Mudiay (shoulder) and F Luke Kornet (ankle) will not be available for New York. These players combined for 47 points on Dec. 14, which included a career-high 34 points from Mudiay… The Hornets have won six of their last seven appearances at Spectrum Center and are 16-8 overall at home this season.

Classic Fact – The Hornets beat the Knicks in double overtime, 110-106, in Game 3 of the 1993 Eastern Conference Semifinals, giving the franchise its first-ever win in the second round of the postseason. This outing also marked the second and most recent time the Hornets have had two players each score 30-or-more points in the same playoff game (Mourning, Johnson).