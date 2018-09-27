With the Hornets Away in Chapel Hill, Marvin Williams is Right at “Home”

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

Hanging from the rafters on the right side of the Dean E. Smith Center on the University of North Carolina campus are seven NCAA Championship banners. The third one from the right – the one with 2005 stitched on it – holds a special place in the heart of one Hornet player visiting Chapel Hill this week for training camp.

“It’s amazing and I’m sure everybody on that team would say the same thing,” said forward Marvin Williams, a vital sixth man on this aforementioned title squad. “We know how much sweat and effort and energy it took to win. College basketball was tough and there’s a lot of great teams, a lot of hard-fought battles each and every night, a lot of tough practices. It means a great deal to me and obviously always will.”

Williams got the chance to retrace his roots at his 14thcareer NBA Training Camp, which is being hosted at the Dean Dome leading up to the team’s preseason opener against the Boston Celtics on Friday, Sept. 28. As the only UNC alum on the Hornets roster, Williams’ career donning that famous blue and white jersey was short, but provided plenty of long-lasting memories.

Originally from Bremerton, WA, Williams – the 11th-ranked recruit in the nation as a high school senior – chose Head Coach Roy Williams and North Carolina over Arizona, N.C. State, Missouri and Washington. It didn’t hurt that Williams’ father, Marvin Sr., was originally from the eastern part of the state before he relocated out west.

Williams’ first regular season game as a Tar Heel came on Nov. 19, 2004 against Santa Clara University out in Oakland, CA. After an upset loss to the Broncos, the Tar Heels rolled off 14-straight wins and eventually finished the year with an impressive 33-4 record.

One of the biggest moments of his collegiate career came in what would be his final game at the Dean Dome on March 6, 2005 against archrival Duke. Trailing 73-72 with 17 seconds remaining, Williams snatched up a missed North Carolina free throw and quickly banked in a go-ahead, and-one layup to put the Heels up by one.

Williams would make the ensuing free throw and North Carolina held on to claim its first ACC regular season championship in 12 years and third win against Duke in 16 meetings. The future Hornet would also go on to garner 2005 ACC Rookie of the Year honors as well.

“I think the first time when I came out here and played and winning the ACC outright when we beat Duke,” said Williams when quizzed on his favorite memories as a Tar Heel. “What meant the most to me was just having the opportunity to play for Coach [Williams]. It was incredible to play for this university and represent this university, but I really wanted to play for Coach Williams. I think that’s what meant the most to me. I’m very blessed to have had that opportunity.”

After getting ousted by Georgia Tech in the second round of the ACC Tournament, North Carolina rolled to five-straight NCAA Tournament wins heading into a National Championship showdown with 37-1 Illinois. Once again, it was Williams playing hero as he tipped in a missed layup to put the Heels up, 72-70, with 1:30 left on the clock. The Illini didn’t score the rest of the night, giving North Carolina its first title since 1993.

Williams spent just one illustrious season in Chapel Hill before declaring for the 2005 NBA Draft, where he was taken second overall by the Atlanta Hawks. College teammates Raymond Felton and Sean May went 5thand 13threspectively to Charlotte, while Rashad McCants was drafted by Minnesota with the 14thselection.

Since leaving school, Williams has come back to town regularly in the summers for class, pickup games and alumni weekends, trips that have no doubt increased since he signed with the Hornets in the 2014 offseason. He’s still very well received in town, particularly at his old stomping grounds like Sutton’s Drug Store and Who’s Next Barber Shop.

“It never feels weird. It’s like home for me,” he said. “I’ve spent a great deal of time here in my life. I’m really excited to be back in this gym. I never thought I’d be able to play a game again in the Smith Center. I’m really looking forward to seeing all my friends.”

“You have a picture in your mind about what this place is going to look like on T.V., but until you’re in this environment, you don’t really have an appreciation for it,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego on practicing in the Dean Dome. “Looking up into the rafters, it’s just a beautiful place.”

“I have great respect for the program,” said Connecticut alum Kemba Walker, who narrowly missed playing North Carolina in the 2009 National Championship Game. “Of course, our owner, the greatest of all time, Michael Jordan, went to this school. I’m really excited to be on this campus and see their stadium. It’s amazing. There’s so much history and they display it really well.”

Friday’s exhibition game against the Celtics obviously won’t count for anything of real substance in the standings. But if it turns out to be anything like Williams’ last competitive appearance at the Dean E. Smith Center, it’ll surely be another memorable night for the Tar Heel product.