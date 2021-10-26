Hornets Assign Vernon Carey Jr. and JT Thor to Greensboro Swarm

October 26, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has assigned Vernon Carey Jr. and JT Thor to the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Carey joins the Swarm after appearing in one game for the Hornets this season, totaling one rebound in one minute. Thor heads to Greensboro after seeing two minutes of action in two games with Charlotte.

This is the first assignment to the G League of the 2021-22 season for Carey and Thor.