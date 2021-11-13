Hornets Assign James Bouknight and Kai Jones to Greensboro Swarm

November 13, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has assigned James Bouknight and Kai Jones to the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Bouknight will head to Greensboro after making five appearances for the Hornets, totaling two rebounds in eight minutes of play. Jones joins the Swarm from Charlotte where he has played five minutes in four games.

This is the second assignment to the G League of the 2021-22 season for Bouknight and Jones. The Swarm are set to take on the Rio Grande Valley Vipers tonight at the Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. ET.