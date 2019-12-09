Hornets Assign Caleb Martin, Cody Martin and Jalen McDaniels to Swarm

December 9, 2019 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has assigned forward Caleb Martin, guard Cody Martin and forward Jalen McDaniels to the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Caleb Martin returns to Greensboro where has appeared in 10 games for the Swarm averaging 17.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals in 34.6 minutes per game. Martin has appeared in four games for the Hornets in his rookie campaign and averaged 1.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 7.0 minutes per game. Martin went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft and was signed by the Hornets on Oct. 19.

Cody Martin rejoins the Swarm where he has appeared in five games this season and averaged 18.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 35.5 minutes per game. Martin has appeared in 17 contests with the Hornets averaging 2.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 11.3 minutes per game in his rookie year. Martin was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the 36th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Jalen McDaniels has appeared in 12 games with the Swarm averaging 17.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.4 steals in 31.6 minutes per game. The San Diego State product has appeared in one game for the Hornets totaling two points and a rebound in three minutes of play. McDaniels was drafted with the 52nd overall selection of the 2019 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets.

This marks Caleb’s fifth, Cody’s fifth and Jalen’s fourth G League assignment in the 2019-20 season.