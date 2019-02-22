Hornets Assign Bacon and Graham To Greensboro Swarm

February 22, 2019 – Charlotte Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has assigned Dwayne Bacon and Devonte’ Graham to the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

In his second season in Charlotte, Bacon holds season averages of 4.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 10.6 minutes per game over the course of 25 appearances with the Hornets. The assignment to the Swarm marks the 11th assignment of the 2018-19 G League season for Bacon. In his most recent appearance in Greensboro, the second-year forward totaled 13 points and 12 rebounds in 33 minutes of play against the Maine Red Claws on Feb. 7, 2019. He has appeared in 12 games for the Swarm, averaging 20.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 32.4 minutes per game.

In his first season in Charlotte, Graham holds season averages of 4.4 points, 1.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 13.0 minutes per game over the course of 31 appearances with the Hornets. The assignment to the Swarm marks the eighth assignment of the 2018-19 G League season for Graham. In his most recent appearance in Greensboro, the rookie guard totaled 13 points and an assist in 32 minutes of play against the Maine Red Claws. He has appeared in eight games for the Swarm, averaging 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 33.1 minutes.

Bacon and Graham will join the Swarm in Washington, D.C. prior to the team’s game tonight against the Capital City Go-Go on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at 7:00pm ET in D.C.