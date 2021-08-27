Hornets Announce New Partnership with Smile Savvy Cosmetic Dentistry

August 27, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets today announced a new partnership with Smile Savvy Cosmetic Dentistry, under which Smile Savvy will become a Proud Dental Partner of the Charlotte Hornets and receive the rights to use Hornets logos and marks.

“As we mark Black Business Month in August, we are proud to enter this partnership with Drs. Drew and Joya Lyons and their Charlotte-based, Black-owned business, Smile Savvy Cosmetic Dentistry,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “We look forward to bringing them into our Hornets family and teaming with them to help share healthy smiles.”

As part of the deal, Smile Savvy will present a digital content series, the “Smile Savvy Smile Watch,” featuring candid photos of Hornets players, coaches, fans and staff smiling. In addition, Smile Savvy and the Hornets will partner on a sweepstakes in which two winners will receive a “Date Night” package that includes premium tickets, food and beverage in the Crown Club and a behind-the-scenes pregame experience. Smile Savvy will also have branding on the birthday announcements that run on the Spectrum Center scoreboard during each Hornets home game and will be the presenting partner of the “Smile Cam” feature during select home games.

“Smiles are a major part of human connection and interaction. During the pandemic, people not only missed seeing the smiles of others, but also realized how valuable they are when it comes to employment and other opportunities,” said Dr. Drew Lyons. “By partnering with the Charlotte Hornets, we know that we can touch more who desire to have healthy smiles to open more doors through both our office and our charitable arm, the Lyons Share.”