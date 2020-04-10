Hornets and Flagship Radio Station WFNZ Produce "Hornets Rapid Rewind" Show

April 10, 2020 – The Charlotte Hornets and WFNZ, the team’s flagship radio station, have partnered to create “Hornets Rapid Rewind,” a show that highlights five of the Hornets top games thus far from the 2019-20 NBA season.

“Hornets Rapid Rewind” will air at 7 p.m. each night from Monday, April 13 – Friday, April 17 on WFNZ (102.5 FM/610 AM), wfnz.com and the Radio.com Mobile App. Hornets radio broadcaster John Focke and Kyle Bailey, the afternoon host of the Clubhouse on WFNZ and Hornets Pregame Show host, will co-host each of the 60-minute shows. “Hornets Rapid Rewind” will review five of the most exciting Hornets wins with Focke and Bailey providing context, analysis and details, while also incorporating the most important moments and highlights in a condensed version of the game. The schedule of the five games as part of “Hornets Rapid Rewind” is listed below.

DAY GAME HIGHLIGHTS

Mon., April 13 Detroit Pistons (Nov. 15) Malik Monk Game-Winner at Buzzer

Tue., April 14 Brooklyn Nets (Dec. 11) Devonte’ Graham Career-High 40 Points

Wed., April 15 Dallas Mavericks (Jan. 4) Overtime Win On The Road

Thu., April 16 Houston Rockets (March 7) 20-0 Run To Start Game

Fri., April 17 Miami Heat (March 11) 20-Point Comeback Road Win

“’Hornets Rapid Rewind’ is another opportunity to provide our fans with unique Hornets content during the current NBA hiatus,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “We are extremely proud of our continued partnership with WFNZ, and this show is the result of both parties collaborating to develop engaging programming. These five games were some of our most exciting wins of the season, and contain moments that our fans will definitely want to replay. We’re excited to debut ‘Hornets Rapid Rewind’ this Monday on WFNZ.”

“This is a very exciting time for both WFNZ and the Hornets,” said Entercom Charlotte Senior Vice President/Market Manager Matt Hanlon. “The Hornets have a young, exciting and up-and-coming team and ‘Hornets Rapid Rewind’ gives our listeners a chance to relive some of this season’s fantastic games, delivered in a unique way with John Focke and Kyle Bailey breaking down each game in a way we have never done before. WFNZ is proud of our partnership with the Hornets and we look forward to bringing these games back to the airwaves for all Hornets fans.”