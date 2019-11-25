Hornets Aiming for Streak-Snapping Win in South Beach

In the midst of a four-game skid and coming off two particularly oh-so-close heart-breaking losses, the Charlotte Hornets will try to bounce back again on the road against the Miami Heat starting tonight at 7:30 PM EST.

Charlotte has led by double figures in the fourth quarter in each of its last two outings, which includes an eight-point advantage with under a minute left Saturday night against Chicago. Learning how to close games in the NBA can come with some growing pains and right now, Head Coach James Borrego says the team just has to regroup and look ahead.

“There’s a lot of good that was in that game,” he said after the loss to the Bulls. “I’ll look at the good, I’ll share that with our guys as well. Gave ourselves a great shot, a great opportunity there. We just have not been able to close these last few games. You’ve got to deal with it, got to move on, got to move forward. Pick each other up. That’s why we’re a team, that’s why we’re a family. We need each other right now and we’ll stick together.”

Miami stands at 11-4 and had won five straight before a 27-point loss in Philadelphia on Saturday night in which the team shot just 6-of-24 from three. The Heat are currently 14th in offensive rating (108.2), fifth in defensive rating (102.5, second in rebounding percentage (52.5%), but like the Hornets, have struggled with giveaways (NBA-worst 18.6% turnover rate).

Newcomer and four-time All-Star F Jimmy Butler is averaging team highs in scoring (18.8 PPG), assists (6.7) and steals (NBA-high 2.8) with teammate Kendrick Nunn (16.8 PPG) ranking second amongst all rookie scorers. C Bam Adebayo has also taken a major step forward in his third NBA season, tallying marks of 13.9 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 4.3 APG, 1.7 SPG and 1.3 BPG.

With the hometown Heat sitting last in the NBA in turnovers committed (17.7) and 29th in points off turnovers allowed (21.0 PPG), look for the Hornets’ offense to play to its strengths (third in the NBA in transition frequency coming off steals at 70.1% per CleaningtheGlass.com) and create ample scoring opportunities off takeaways.

Game Notes: F KZ Okpala (left Achilles strain) is not expected to play and G Dion Waiters (team suspension) is also out for Miami. G Justice Winslow (concussion) has missed the last eight games and G Derrick Jones Jr. (left hip strain) has sat out seven straight games… The Heat are one of four unbeaten NBA teams at home this season (Boston, Toronto and Philadelphia).