Hornets Acquire Nick Richards

November 19, 2020 – The Charlotte Hornets announced that the team has acquired Nick Richards, the 42nd overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, from New Orleans in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick.

A native of Kingston, Jamaica, the 6-11 Richards played three seasons at Kentucky, finishing third in school history in career field goal percentage (62.8%). As a junior in 2019-20, he was named to the All-SEC First Team and the SEC All-Defensive Team after averaging 14.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 29.7 minutes over 31 games played. Richards led the SEC and ranked fourth nationally in field goal percentage (64.4%), while ranking second in the conference in blocks and third in rebounds. His 14.0 points and 7.8 rebounds were up from averages of 4.0 points and 3.3 rebounds a year earlier as a sophomore.

