The Hornets’ 2018-19 Schedule is Out – Here’s 30 Takeaways on the Season (Part 1)

The 2018-19 NBA schedule has officially been released and already there are plenty of notable observations about how things unfolded for the Charlotte Hornets. In honor of the organization’s 30th anniversary celebrations, read through 10 initial thoughts on the team’s upcoming 82 regular season games, including comparisons to last year’s slate of contests as well.

The Hornets will open the season at home for the first time since the 2014-15 campaign, when they beat the Bucks in a thrilling 108-106 overtime victory. This will be the third time in the last five seasons the Hornets will kick off their schedule against Milwaukee, also winning on the road in October of 2016. Spanning six total days, a four-game road trip awaits the Hornets after their season-opener, which begins with an all-Florida back-to-back set against the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat from Friday, Oct. 19 – Saturday, Oct. 20. The Hornets didn’t play a back-to-back road set until early February last season. This aforementioned road trip will also be the Hornets’ first chance to build upon their ongoing 11-game win streak against the Magic. Charlotte has not lost to its divisional rival since Dec. 16, 2015. Having recently broken the franchise’s all-time scoring record, Kemba Walker needs just 93 points to become the first Charlotte player with 10,000 career points. Averaging 20.0 PPG over his first five outings would get Walker to this milestone on Wednesday, Oct. 24 in Chicago. There will be some holiday travel for the Hornets as they’ll be leaving for road dates on Thanksgiving Day and possibly Christmas Day to Oklahoma City and Brooklyn, respectively. Newcomer Tony Parker needs 20 appearances to pass Steve Nash for the third-most games played in NBA history by an international player (1,217). Charlotte’s 20th game of the season takes place at home on Monday, November 26 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Walker also needs 24 games started to pass Muggsy Bogues for first place on the franchise’s all-time leaderboard (501). Assuming he doesn’t miss any outings, Walker would reach this mark on Wednesday, Dec. 5 in Minnesota. The longest road trip of the season will run from Saturday, Jan. 5 – Monday, Jan. 14, with stops in Denver, Phoenix, Los Angeles (Clippers), Portland, Sacramento and San Antonio. Charlotte’s lengthiest voyage last year was five games, although it was entirely against Eastern Conference teams with New Orleans being the lone exception. This will be the team’s first continuous six-game road trip since Feb. 23 – March 4, 2017, although that particular stretch included consecutive outings in Los Angeles. Charlotte’s most recent continuous six-game trip prior to 2017 spanned from Jan. 25 – Feb. 2, 2011. Since the start of the 2013-14 season, the Hornets have won four of their five games played on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. They will look to keep that trend alive in San Antonio on Jan. 14.

Check back on Monday, August 13 for Part 2 of our 30 Hornets’ schedule takeaways