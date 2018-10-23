Hometown Raptors Too Much for Visiting Hornets

By Sam Perley

An early deficit put the Hornets in a tough spot they couldn’t get out of as they fell to the Raptors, 127-106, on Monday, October 22 in Toronto, ON. The defeat was Charlotte’s first on the road this season and fifth straight against the reigning Eastern Conference regular season champions.

Charlotte got a game-high 26 points and five assists from All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, who earlier in the day was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for a franchise-best sixth time. Walker also tied Steph Curry’s 2015-16 NBA record for the most three-point field goals in the first four games of the regular season (21).

The visitors were right alongside Toronto midway through the second quarter, but surrendered a 23-11 run heading into halftime. The Raptors’ advantage stretched to as high as 25 points in the second half as they remained undefeated at 4-0.

“[Toronto] came in with an aggressive mentality. We just didn’t match their physicality, their energy,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego. “Against a team like this, you have to make them feel you early. I think we let them get into a rhythm.”

Jeremy Lamb added 16 points and four rebounds, while Nic Batum chipped in 13 points and five rebounds. Willy Hernangómez (11 points, 5 rebounds) and Malik Monk (10 points) both finished in double figures off the bench. Rookie Devonte’ Graham made his NBA debut, tallying one assist in six minutes of play.

On the other side, Toronto was paced by MVP candidate and newcomer, Kawhi Leonard, who totaled 22 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Four-time All-Star Kyle Lowry finished with 16 points and a game-high 14 assists and Lithuanian center Jonas Valančiūnas had a double-double off the bench (17 points and a game-high 10 rebounds).

The Raptors dominated the Hornets in fast-break points, 31-5, despite having three more giveaways (15-12). Charlotte also shot just 9-of-28 from three (32.1 percent), after averaging 16.3 long-distance makes per game this season heading into the contest.

Borrego added, “I think we let our offense dictate our defense. We just did not get back in transition. Too many easy baskets. 31 transition points. I’m not sure we’ve given up 31 all season and they got 31 in one game. We have to give credit to Toronto. They’re a very good team.”

The Hornets conclude their four-game road trip against the Bulls, starting at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 24 in Chicago.