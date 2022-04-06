Heat Knock Off Hornets in Offensive Showcase

More Coverage: Game Gallery

The Charlotte Hornets began their final week of the 2021-22 regular season locked in a scoring-fest down in South Beach on Tuesday night and in the end, the Miami Heat’s overpowering advantage in the 3-point department sent the visitors to a 144-115 road loss.

Miles Bridges finished the evening with an efficient 29 points on 11-of-16 shooting and four assists in the defeat, while LaMelo Ball racked up 18 points and 14 assists for his 22nd double-double of the season. For Bridges, this was his sixth consecutive 20-point game, marking a new career best in this category.

Down three after the opening 12 minutes, Miami shot a sweltering 77% and forced six Charlotte turnovers to win the second quarter, 41-28, and enter halftime with a 10-point lead. Although the Hornets collected themselves in the third to enter the fourth down just four, Miami opened the closing frame on a 23-7 run that put the game away completely.

“I thought we came out in the second half with great urgency, picked it up, had a good third quarter,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego following the loss. “They just got hot there in the fourth and we could have been a little bit better as well. We just got off to a poor start [in the fourth]. They hit some shots early and then we went dry for the first five minutes.”

Tyler Herro led the way for Miami with a new career-high 35 points and six 3-pointers in 34 minutes off the bench. Duncan Robinson then added another 21 points – all of which came on made 3-pointers – to help the Heat reserves outscore the Hornets by a crushing 74-35 margin.

This marked the second consecutive game the Hornets have surrendered over 140 points and at least 20 3-pointers following this past Saturday’s loss in Philadelphia. The Heat ended up finishing 23-of-42 from long distance (56%) in this one, matching the most single-game makes by any Charlotte opponent this season.

Added Borrego, “I don’t have any issue with us offensively. Offense was not the issue. We have to be better defensively and correct that in a couple days. The last two games, [our opponents] have made over 20 threes against us, so that’s going to be the difference. So, what can we do from the 3-point line? Run them off more, switch more, be up more. There’s obviously going to be areas when you give up 144 that you have to correct. We’ll talk through it, adjust and be ready to go in a couple nights.”

The Hornets will now look to regroup when they return home to face the Orlando Magic on Thursday, April 7 beginning at 7 PM ET at Spectrum Center.