200818_statement_jb_main

Head Coach James Borrego Statement on In-Market Group Workouts

Posted: Aug 18, 2020

“I’m thrilled for our guys at this opportunity we will have to spend time together as a group.  As I said earlier in the offseason, the chance to grow together, work out as a unit and continue to develop is probably what we missed most by not being in Orlando. Now, we get to do that here in Charlotte.  I think our players have been dedicated to the offseason programs that have been put in place for each of them, and now we have the opportunity to build on their individual work as a collective group.”

- Head Coach James Borrego

Tags
Borrego, James, Hornets

Related Content

Borrego, James

Hornets

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter