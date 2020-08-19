Head Coach James Borrego Statement on In-Market Group Workouts

“I’m thrilled for our guys at this opportunity we will have to spend time together as a group. As I said earlier in the offseason, the chance to grow together, work out as a unit and continue to develop is probably what we missed most by not being in Orlando. Now, we get to do that here in Charlotte. I think our players have been dedicated to the offseason programs that have been put in place for each of them, and now we have the opportunity to build on their individual work as a collective group.”

- Head Coach James Borrego