Hammering Away: Thor Forging Unique Path to NBA and Beyond

Every aspiring NBA player has dreamt about finally making that first basket in the league, following years of hard work, training and sacrifice. Very few though will ever have one as memorable or as exclamatory as Hornets rookie forward JT Thor.

Late in the first quarter of last Monday night’s home game against Philadelphia, Thor caught a drive-and-kick pass from Gordon Hayward just outside the right low block. He quickly hammered home a one-handed, lefty tomahawk jam on top of 76ers center Andre Drummond, who fouled Thor in the process and sent him tumbling to the floor.

“After I fell, I wanted to lay down, relax for a little bit and take it all in,” recalls Thor, who finished the night with eight points, two rebounds and two assists. “That’s really what it was. Everybody, friends and family reached out to me telling me how crazy it was.”

It’s been quite the journey to Charlotte for the now 19-year-old, whose given name is Jokhow Panom Thor. Born to South Sudanese immigrants in Omaha, Nebraska, he lived in frosty Anchorage, Alaska from age five to fourteen. It was during this time that Thor, who has seven siblings (four brothers and three sisters), was first introduced to the sport of basketball.

“My sister actually told me to come to a practice one time and I fell in love,” he says. “I think I was in fifth or sixth grade. I just started bouncing the ball, getting shots up. I was terrible at it, but it was something I wanted to attack every day and get better at. [Our household was] super competitive. A lot of fighting, a lot of fun, rough-housing, all the type of stuff.”

Believe it or not, there’s actually been a few notable NBA players hailing from The Last Frontier. Two-time All-Star Carlos Boozer, two-time NBA Champion Mario Chalmers and two-time EuroLeague Champion and now New Orleans Pelicans General Manager Trajan Langdon all grew up in Alaska, as did current Houston Rockets’ two-way point guard Daishen Nix.

Still though, few college scouts make the arduous trek to the sparsely-populated 49th state, which for the most part, isn’t a hotbed of high-level basketball talent or competition. Thor ended up leaving home, spending two seasons at West Virginia’s Huntington Prep and then one season at Georgia’s Norcross High School. Originally part of the 2021 class, Thor completed all his necessary coursework after just three years in the ‘lower 48,’ as the Alaskans call it.

He thus reclassified as a four-star recruit and enrolled at Auburn for his lone collegiate season. “I got to meet a lot of people and experience new adventures,” he says, when asked about his time at the SEC program. “I love [Head Coach] Bruce Pearl and I love everything about Auburn.”

Thor, who was tied for the second-longest wingspan at the 2021 NBA Draft Combine at 7’3.25”, landed in Charlotte with the 37th pick following a draft-night trade with the Detroit Pistons back in July. He dropped 34 points in his G League debut on Nov. 5 and currently owns overall averages of 14.6 points on 49% shooting (36% from three), 6.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks in eight games with the Greensboro Swarm this season.

Widespread rotational absences because of Health and Safety Protocols gave Thor his first taste of non-mop-up-duty NBA minutes in the team’s 130-127 road win in Atlanta on Dec. 5. But ever since he checked into his first Summer League contest a few months ago, it’s been abundantly clear that the 6-10, 205-pound combo big man has a smooth, natural feel for the game.

“He looks like he belongs out there defensively,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego following the Hawks game. “I don’t have a position for him. Three, four, five – he’s all that. He’s got length, size, he can rebound, he can shoot it. I’m not going to pigeonhole him. He’s just going to go out there and guard, play his tail off, compete, rebound, run the floor, make the right decision, shoot the ball when he’s open, move it when he’s not, play with great energy. Along the way, we’re going to figure him out. I love his length, his versatility defensively, for sure. He’s got a nice IQ, too. He can see his feel for the game.”

While Thor’s current plans are about making more strides over the course of his rookie season, he’s got an important future goal in mind, as well. In the next few years, he hopes to play for the South Sudanese National Team, which was founded in 2011 just after the northeastern African nation gained its independence from Sudan.

“I’ve been talking to Luol Deng a lot this summer,” says Thor, referencing the also South Sudanese, 15-year NBA veteran and former National Team Head Coach from 2020-21. “I can call him whenever and just talk about how things are going. It would mean everything to play for my country. I haven’t been there, so I haven’t really been able to show my pride. This would be the first step. I’m South Sudanese. Those are my people. It’s something I believe in, so I have to embrace it and be prideful about it.”

South Sudan made its first-ever major international tournament appearance this past summer at AfroBasket 2021 in Rwanda. The squad is coached by former NBA veteran and current Brooklyn Nets assistant Royal Ivey and went 3-2 before falling to defending and eventual champion Tunisia in the Quarterfinals. Most of the roster is comprised of players hailing from mid-major Division I programs and the second-tier NBL1 league in Australia.

For now, one of the youngest players in the rookie class is only just scratching the surface in terms of where the game can take him. “It’s just a process every day getting ready for the next game,” Thor says. “Basketball’s all I’ve been playing for as long as I can remember. It’s building blocks now, from the first game, to the second game, to the third game. I feel like I can just keep adding on.”