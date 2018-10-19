Greensboro Swarm Finalize Coaching Staff

October 19, 2018 (GREENSBORO, N.C.) – The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League Affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, today announced the team has named Dan Tacheny, Evan Harville, Dave Kenah and Chasity Melvin as the assistant coaches on the staff of recently named Head Coach Joe Wolf. Additionally, Daniel Goose has been named Manager of Player Development & Basketball Operations.

Tacheny joins the Swarm after being the lead assistant for the then-Delaware 87ers, now Delaware Blue Coats, for two seasons (2016-18). Prior to Delaware, he was a Coordinator of Player Development with the Washington Wizards for two seasons (2014-16). Tacheny has head coaching experience as well with five years (2009-14) in the Mexican basketball league, Cicuito de Baloncesto de la Costa del Pacifico (CIBACOPA). The UNLV graduate began his NBA career as a scout with the Minnesota Timberwolves (2007-09) and Orlando Magic (2004-06).

Harville comes to Greensboro with extensive work with player development. He most recently was as an assistant coach at Wingate University (2017-18) under Head Coach Brian Good. Harville attended Westminster College and served as an assistant coach on Kevin Siroki’s staff immediately after graduation (2014-15). Every offseason Harville conducts player workouts with NBA and G League caliber players.

Kenah brings two seasons of G League experience to Greensboro. Last season (2017-18) Kenah was an assistant coach for Agua Caliente (L.A. Clippers affiliate) and prior to that he worked with the Santa Cruz Warriors during the 2016-17 campaign. From 2014-16, he was a coordinator of basketball operations for Rutgers University. He started working in the NBA with the Boston Celtics (2012-13) and Brooklyn Nets (2013-14) after graduating from Rutgers in 2012.

Melvin becomes the first female coach in Hornets and Swarm history. The North Carolina native was a standout at North Carolina State University (1994-98) and was the No. 11 selection in the 1999 WNBA Draft. A WNBA All-Star in 2001, she played for the Cleveland Rockers, Washington Mystics and Chicago Sky over the course of 12 seasons (1999-2010). Melvin’s hire comes through the NBA Assistant Coaches Program, which prepares current and former NBA, WNBA and G League players for coaching careers. Former program participants include James Posey (Cleveland Cavaliers), Jerry Stackhouse (Memphis Grizzlies) and Vin Baker (Milwaukee Bucks).

Goose enters his third season with the Swarm but first in his current role as Manager of Player Development & Basketball Operations. He previously served as a Swarm basketball operations intern (2016-18). A graduate of the University of Connecticut, Goose was a four-year manager (2012-16) for the men’s basketball program including a prominent role on the 2014 NCAA Championship team. He has additional experience as a member of the support staff for the USA Basketball Men’s National Team.

Additionally, Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak today announced that effective immediately Hornets Assistant General Manager Buzz Peterson's responsibilities will include overseeing all basketball-related matters for the Swarm. Swarm General Manager Cam Twiss will report directly to Peterson. Hornets Director of Player Personnel Larry Jordan and Director of Team Strategy/Team Counsel David Duquette will continue to work closely with Peterson and Kupchak on all Swarm basketball-related matters. Also, Tyler Lesher returns in his role as Swarm head athletic trainer.

The Swarm open the 2018-19 season on Friday, November 2, at the Wisconsin Herd. The Home Opener is set for Saturday, November 10, against the Grand Rapids Drive at 7 p.m. at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

