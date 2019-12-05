Graham Ties Team Record for 3’s, Hornets Put Away Warriors

Postgame Coverage: Game Gallery | Fashion Gallery | Graham Highlights | Coach Borrego | Devonte' Graham | Terry Rozier | P.J. Washington

Utilizing a strong start and an even stronger finish, the Charlotte Hornets put together their most well-rounded performance of the season, knocking off the Golden State Warriors, 106-91, on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Spectrum Center.

Devonte’ Graham erupted for a game-high 33 points (10-of-16 from three), seven rebounds, nine assists and two steals in the victory. The second-year guard matched Kemba Walker’s single-game franchise record for long-distance makes, becoming the only player in the league this season with multiple games of at least nine threes.

“I wish I would have beat it,” Graham said jokingly after the game. “I didn’t know. Maybe if somebody had told me I would have started jacking up more threes. That’s my guy though and it’s great to be in that category. I’ve always had confidence in myself. It just keeps growing when I have games like this. I’m learning more, watching film and now noticing it in games.”

Charlotte led by eight after the first and four at the break, but the Warriors scrapped their way back to tie it at 68-68 midway through the third. The Hornets quickly opened things up, unrolling a 32-13 run over the next 12 minutes of play to take an 100-81 lead, which was more than enough cushion to cruise to their largest win of the season.

“We have the potential to be a much better team if we compete a 48-minute game,” said Head Coach James Borrego. “I thought that this was the closest completion of a 48-minute game where we played the right way, played hard, executed and maintained that for an entire 48 minutes. I think it just comes with time. It’s something we’re learning and we’re going through, but we can’t be satisfied with this. This has to continue and that starts on Friday night.”

Terry Rozier added 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, marking the first time this season he and Graham have had 25-point games on the same night. Miles Bridges was also in double figures with 10 points, PJ Washington scored nine and Nic Batum chipped in three points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals, two blocks and a +15 rating off the bench.

Golden State’s D’Angelo Russell returned from a nine-game absence (right thumb sprain), finishing with a team-high 18 points (15 in the first half). Eric Paschall (16) and Alec Burks (15) were both in double figures and Willie Cauley-Stein racked up eight points, a team-high seven rebounds and two blocks.

Charlotte knocked down a blistering 21-of-48 three-point attempts (43.8%), two away from matching the franchise record set earlier this year. The Hornets had a season-high-tying 30 assists on 40 made baskets and outrebounded the Warriors, 45-36 (13-6 in offensive boards). This also marks the franchise’s first season series sweep of Golden State since 2013-14.

The third game of a five-game homestand gets underway on Friday, Dec. 6, when the Hornets host the Brooklyn Nets beginning at 7 PM EST. Catch the game on Fox Sports Southeast or listen on WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM or the Hornets app.