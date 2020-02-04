Graham to Take Part in 2020 MTN DEW 3-Point Contest

Graham on Making MTN DEW 3-Point Contest | Highlight Video | Photo Gallery

February 4, 2020 – The NBA today announced that Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte’ Graham has been selected to participate in the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest during State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, which will take place at the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 15 as part of the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. All-Star Saturday Night will air live on TNT at 8 pm.

Graham leads the Eastern Conference and ranks fourth in the NBA this season in total three-point field goals made (176) and ranks second in the East in three-point field goals made per game (a career-high 3.5). On Dec. 4, Graham tied the Hornets single-game record for three-pointers made with 10 vs. Golden State. Additionally, Graham connected on three-or-more three-point field goals in a career-long streak of 18 games (Dec. 4 – Jan. 18), which was the second-longest streak of such games in the NBA this season.

Graham, who is participating in the 3-Point Contest for the first time, will become the fifth Hornets player to compete in the contest, joining Scott Burrell (1995), Dell Curry (1992 and 1994), Glen Rice (1996, 1997 and 1998) and Kemba Walker (2017 and 2019). Along with Graham, the other participants in this year’s 3-Point Contest include: Davis Bertans (Washington Wizards), Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets), Buddy Hield (Sacramento Kings), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Duncan Robinson (Miami Heat) and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks).

The MTN DEW 3-Point Contest will feature a new look with the addition of two shots in the “MTN DEW Zone” – two locations positioned equidistant between the traditional racks at the top of the 3-point arc and the adjacent “wing” rack. Each of the two ball pedestals in the MTN DEW Zone is located 6 feet behind the 3-point line and holds one special green ball, the “3-Ball.” Shots made with the green ball are worth three points.

In addition to the two new shots, the MTN DEW 3-Point contest will continue to have five main shooting locations – four racks containing four official NBA game balls (each worth one point) and one multicolored “money” ball (worth two points) as well as one special “all money ball” rack. Every ball on the all money ball rack, which each participant can place at any of the five traditional shooting locations, is worth two points.

With the addition of the MTN DEW Zone, the number of balls has increased to 27 from 25, the amount of time in around has expanded to 70 seconds (1:10) from 60 seconds (1:00) and the maximum possible score in a round has risen to 40 points from 34 points. The three competitors with the highest scores in the first round advance to the championship round. The player with the highest score in the championship round is the winner of the 2020 MTN DEW 3-Point contest.