Graham Notches 7th-Place Finish at 3-Point Contest

Devonte 3-Pt Gallery

Devonte’ Graham wrapped up his first-ever NBA All-Star Weekend holding his own against the league’s top shooters, tallying a seventh-place finish in the 3-Point Contest on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the United Center in Chicago.

Graham started slow in the competition, picking up just three points through the opening two racks and the first of two three-point balls. He then drained four of the five attempts on his all-money-ball rack at the top of the arc and the second three-point ball, which brought his total to 15 points before adding another four points down the stretch.

“That first rack – whew, but it was fun,” a smiling Graham said afterwards. “It was a good experience and I enjoyed it. I started out slow, real slow, but once I got going, I was able to hit a couple.”

Buddy Hield avenged his third-place finish in Charlotte last year to take home the 3-Point Contest crown, knocking off 2018 Champion Devin Booker on the last shot of the final round. Dāvis Bertāns finished in third place, followed by Zach LaVine (23), Joe Harris (22), Duncan Robinson (19), Graham and Trae Young (15).

Graham added, “Those guys when you’re playing against them – Bertāns killed us in a game this season, Buddy, Zach, too. It was a great group of guys out there. Of course, I would definitely do it again. I just enjoyed everything this weekend. Taking pictures, seeing all the guys, seeing former NBA players. The whole experience has been a blessing.”

Hield is the first Sacramento Kings player to win the competition since Peja Stojaković took home back-to-back titles in 2002 and 2003. Originally from the Bahamas, Hield is also the first foreign-born player to win the 3-Point Contest since Marco Belinelli in 2014. Booker narrowly missed becoming the event’s first multi-time winner since Jason Kapono in 2008.

Graham and the rest of the Charlotte Hornets will be back in action at the United Center next Thursday, Feb. 20, when they face the Chicago Bulls starting at 8 PM EST. Catch the game on Fox Sports Southeast or listen in on WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM or the Hornets app.