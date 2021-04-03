Gordon Hayward Injury Update - 4/3/21

April 3, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today that forward Gordon Hayward has suffered a right foot sprain. The injury was sustained during the second quarter of last night’s win over the Indiana Pacers. The initial diagnosis was confirmed via a physician’s exam and studies today in Indianapolis. He will be reevaluated in approximately four weeks and further updates on his status will be provided as appropriate.

Hayward is averaging 19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 34.0 minutes per game over the course of 44 appearances (all starts) this season with the Hornets. The 11th-year forward is shooting 41.4% from the three-point line. Hayward set a career-high in scoring on Jan. 6 vs. Atlanta with 44 points and has totaled 20 or more points in 20 outings this season. The Butler product was originally acquired by Charlotte in a sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics on Nov. 29, 2020.