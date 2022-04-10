Gordon Hayward Injury Update

April 10, 2022 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today that forward Gordon Hayward will be out indefinitely with continued discomfort in his left foot. Hayward’s foot will be placed in a cast to immobilize his foot and he will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks.

In his second season with the Hornets, Hayward is averaging 15.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 31.9 minutes per game in 49 contests (48 starts). Over his 12-year NBA career, Hayward has posted averages of 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 31.1 minutes per game in 734 games (571 starts) with Utah, Boston and Charlotte.