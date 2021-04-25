Four Charlotte Starters Score 20+ PTS, Hornets Dominate Celtics at Spectrum Center

More Coverage: Game Action Gallery | Head Coach James Borrego Postgame | Terry Rozier Postgame | Devonte' Graham Postgame

Three weeks after suffering a 30-point blowout loss at TD Garden, the Charlotte Hornets returned serve with one of their most impressive victories of the season, knocking off the Boston Celtics, 125-104, on Sunday afternoon at Spectrum Center.

Devonte’ Graham (24 points), PJ Washington (22), Terry Rozier (21) and Miles Bridges (20) all notched 20-point performances in the well-balanced victory. Graham also dished out nine assists, Washington had a game-high 12 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the campaign and Rozier added a career-high-tying 11 assists for his fifth seasonal double-double.

Charlotte led by as many as 19 points in the second quarter and entered the break with a 63-52 advantage after shooting 52% and 55% from three in the opening half. Boston put itself in position to enter the fourth down just six, but Bridges quickly shifted momentum following a missed Marcus Smart three with a long buzzer-beating triple to bump Charlotte’s advantage back to 12. That would be as close as the Celtics got at any point the rest of the way.

“We had to be the more aggressive physical team for forty-eight minutes and today, we were,” said Coach Borrego after the win. “From start to finish, this is probably the most complete game we’ve had all season. Playing both sides of the ball, playing physically, it started in minute one and finished at minute forty-eight. Our guys came out with the right mindset and they sustained it for forty-eight minutes. I give our guys a ton of credit.”

Cody Martin tied a career high with 13 points, a season-high 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks for his first career double-double. Off the bench, Brad Wanamaker had 12 points and two steals and Bismack Biyombo chipped in four points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Hornets, who won for just the third time in the last 16 head-to-head meetings with Boston.

Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker both scored 20 points for Boston in the loss, with the former doing so on just 8-of-22 shooting. Jayson Tatum double-doubled with 19 points, 11 rebounds and also had five turnovers, Smart added another 17 points (12 in the third quarter), as the Celtics finished the contest shooting just 39% from the field (34% from three).

Charlotte dished out a season-high 39 assists on 47 made field goals, shooting 51% from the field and 49% from three in the process (21-of-43). The hosts also had just 11 turnovers leading to 12 Boston points (all in the second half) and got four different 20-point scorers in the same game for the first time since March 13, 2018 at New Orleans (Kemba Walker, Dwight Howard, Frank Kaminsky and Nic Batum)

The Hornets will now go for the three-game homestand sweep against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday April 27 beginning at 7 PM EST. Catch all the action on Bally Sports and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM.