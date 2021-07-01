Forwards Washington and Bridges Named to 2021 USA Men's Select Team

Bridges and Washington Photo Gallery

July 1, 2021 – USA Basketball today announced that Charlotte Hornets forwards Miles Bridges and PJ Washington have been selected to the 2021 USA Men’s Basketball Select Team. Bridges and Washington join 15 other athletes who will train with the USA Basketball Men’s National Team during their training camp in preparation for this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games.

Bridges (6-6, 225) appeared in 66 games during the 2020-21 season and averaged 12.7 points in 29.3 minutes per game while posting career-highs in rebounds (6.0) and assists (2.2). In his third year with the Hornets, Bridges shot 50.3 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three-point range.

Washington (6-7, 230) appeared in 64 games this past season, averaging 12.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.5 minutes per game. Washington was the only first or second year player to average 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game this season.

The Select Team features a roster of 13 young standout NBA players and four veteran players with international and USA Basketball experience. Members of the USA Select Team will train daily with the USA National Team from July 6-9 at UNLV’s Mendenhall Center in Las Vegas, NV.

The USA Select Team is led by Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra. Serving as assistant coaches are Gonzaga University head coach Mark Few, who served as an assistant coach with the 2019 USA Select Team and head coach of the 2015 U.S. Pan American Games Team, as well as Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jamahl Mosley, who served as an assistant coach at the 2018 USA National Team minicamp.