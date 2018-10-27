Following Win Against Bulls, Hornets Turn Sights to 76ers

After a disappointing loss two days earlier, the Hornets responded with a 29-point home win over Chicago and will look to carry momentum into tonight’s road meeting with the 76ers, which starts at 7:30 p.m. ET in Philadelphia, PA.

Charlotte began Friday night’s game 0-of-11 from three, but finished the evening on a 14-of-21 stretch from deep. Through Oct. 25, Philadelphia is currently tied for the fifth most three-pointers allowed per game (12.6). With the Hornets sitting fourth in the NBA in such shots made per game (13.6), taking advantage of the long ball should be a critical focus.

After starting his first six NBA seasons, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has settled in nicely to his new role off the bench. The Kentucky product is currently posting 9.3 points on 56.4 percent shooting, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and team-best marks in blocks (1.8) and defensive rating (102.6 through Oct. 25) in six appearances this year.

Despite his status as a reserve all season, veteran marksman J.J. Redick is still Philadelphia’s second-leading scorer with 21.2 PPG, while shooting 42.6 percent from three. Don’t be surprised to see Coach Borrego utilize his best wing defender in Kidd-Gilchrist on Redick when the second units are on the floor at the Wells Fargo Center.

Interesting Note – The 76ers have won six consecutive meetings with the Hornets, ranging from Jan. 13, 2017 – April 1, 2018. Prior to this stretch, Charlotte had won six straight against Philadelphia from April 4, 2015 – Nov. 2, 2016.

Classic Fact – Muggy Bogues’ two highest scoring games as a Hornet both came on the road in Philadelphia. He tallied a career-high 24 points on Feb. 7, 1994 and then again on Dec. 17, 1996. Bogues would match this total on March 3, 2000 against Boston while playing for the Toronto Raptors.