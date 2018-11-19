Following Last-Second Loss, Hornets Shift Focus to Celtics

The Charlotte Hornets will once again look to move on from another tough finish as they open their regular season series with the Boston Celtics starting tonight at 7 p.m. at Spectrum Center.

For the second time in four outings, the Hornets fell in overtime to the Philadelphia 76ers, 122-119, to open up their three-game homestand. The hosts spent much of the final three quarters climbing out of an early 17-point hole again, and will look to get off to a better start against a 9-7 Celtics squad that has dropped four of five on the road.

After a season-low scoring output in Cleveland on Tuesday, Kemba Walker bounced back in resounding fashion against Philadelphia, posting a franchise-record 60 points in the overtime loss. The eighth-year veteran and NBA’s second-leading scorer has been remarkable this season with career-high marks in scoring (28.7 PPG), rebounds (4.5), assists (6.1), field-goal percentage (45.8 percent) and three-pointers made (3.9).

Walker will be opposite another high-volume scoring point guard in Kyrie Irving, a five-time All-Star who is slowly returning to form after undergoing season-ending knee surgery last year. The Duke product just dropped a season-high 43 points and 11 assists against the Raptors on Nov. 16 and is arguably the best isolation and create-his-own-shot scorer in the league today.

Game Note – Boston enters tonight’s game with the NBA’s best defensive rating (101.3). Through Nov. 17, the Hornets are 1-6 against teams currently ranked in the top 10 in defensive efficiency this season (only win was in Detroit on Nov. 11).

Classic Fact – Brad Miller and Ricky Davis both had 32 points off the bench in Charlotte’s 133-129 double-overtime win in Boston on May 5, 1999. This is the only time in franchise history that the Hornets have had two reserves score 30+ points in the same game.