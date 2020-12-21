Five Things to Watch for as Hornets’ Regular Season (Finally!) Begins

Over nine months since they walked off the AmericanAirlines Arena court in Miami and into a vast world of uncertainty, the Charlotte Hornets will finally get back to regular season game action on Wednesday, Dec. 23 for their opener in Cleveland.

There will be storylines aplenty this season both on and off the court for the purple and teal, who are coming off a fruitful NBA Draft haul and a major free-agent signing in forward Gordon Hayward. With lots coming just around the corner, here are five things to monitor as the 2020-21 campaign commences.

Ball Movement Highlights Hornets’ New-Look Offense

The NBA won’t start tracking passing until the start of the regular season and it’s safe to say that when it does, the Hornets will be close to the top of the leaderboard again. They ranked 21st in the league in passes in 2018-19 (290.0 per game) before skyrocketing to fourth last season (307.6). This current accelerated Charlotte offense is getting contributions from a multitude of different players right now; five averaged at least 10.0 points in the preseason and another six put up a minimum of 2.5 assists per outing.

More often than not, all five players – especially in smaller lineups – are touching the ball on each offensive possession, and usually multiple times a piece. The offseason additions of veteran Gordon Hayward and rookie LaMelo Ball, both of whom are versatile, oversized playmakers, have been instrumental for the Hornets in this area. Expect the heavy ball movement to be a major staple of the team’s offense moving forward, an element that’ll provide balanced scoring via floor spacing, while keeping opposing defenders on their heels.

Pace, Pace and More Pace

Pace and ball movement are somewhat intertwined as an increase in the latter can speed up possessions with quicker, more advantageous scoring opportunities. Last year, the Hornets operated with generally two, sometimes three primary ball-handlers on the floor at all times. This combined with defense and rebounding issues rarely allowed Charlotte to play at the pace it intended, leading to a last-place ranking in the NBA (96.24 possessions per 48 minutes).

This season though, nearly every rotational player has been empowered with bringing the ball up the court, with Devonte’ Graham, Terry Rozier, Malik Monk and LaMelo Ball serving as the main cogs in this operation. Additionally, Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Miles Bridges, Cody Martin and Jalen McDaniels all look to be significantly improved ball-handlers compared to last season. As a result, the Hornets finished tied for eighth in preseason pace with a somewhat turnover-fueled mark of 108.13, although such a jump is still fairly striking.

What Player(s) Will Take the Next Step?

After playing sparingly his rookie season and getting heavy G League reps, Devonte’ Graham finished fifth in the NBA’s Most Improved Player voting last season after a breakout campaign that saw him rank amongst the league leaders in both assists and three-point field goals. Will he take another step towards becoming an All-Star-level player and what other Charlotte players could be in line for a big bump in production?

Graham (13.5) and Terry Rozier (9.0) ranked first and third, respectively, in the NBA last season in points per game increase from the previous campaign. These are two substantial, anomaly-like swings that had a lot to do with increased playing time, so any major leaps on the roster this year might not necessarily manifest in the same manner. Keep an eye on Miles Bridges and Jalen McDaniels, whose play in the second unit stood out noticeably in the preseason.

Steeper Rookie Learning Curve?

LaMelo Ball, Vernon Carey Jr., Nick Richards, Grant Riller and Nate Darling have only been with the organization for a few weeks and didn’t have the luxury of NBA Summer League or offseason workouts to get acclimated to this particular level. Ball in particular hasn’t played a real game since last November down in Australia, although already very much looks like the part of an NBA player based on his preseason resume.

Ball should see immediate minutes in the backcourt with Carey and Richards likely battling it out behind veterans Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo. Guards Riller and Darling – both of whom ranked in the top-20 amongst D-1 players in point production last season – are each on two-way contracts. With 10 fewer games and more urgency to get the main rotation clicking, rookie development could transpire much differently this season.

Depth Will Be More Important Than Ever This Season

Rotational minutes on the Hornets roster will be harder to come by this season (which is a good thing), and while having depth and versatility is always important in the NBA, it’s even more vital at the moment with COVID-19. The sudden sidelining of a starter could catapult an end-of-the-bench player into heavy minutes in the blink of any eye.

“I think one of the biggest challenges this season is staying healthy,” said Coach Borrego during training camp. “I think that if you can stay healthy, keep your guys on the court and away from this virus, the more success you’re going to have. We’re trying to ride a wave right now that’s unpredictable and we’ve got to adjust, adapt, be flexible, be balanced and not overreact. Every single day we come in the gym, something new could pop up and we’ve just got to be able to adjust and adapt on the fly.”