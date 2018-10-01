Hornets To Launch Fan-Friendly Pricing Through Team App

October 1, 2018 – In an effort to continually upgrade the mobile capability within Spectrum Center and provide the best customer service possible, the Charlotte Hornets and Levy today announced plans to implement Fan-Friendly Pricing on several Spectrum Center concession items through the Hornets App. During the 2018-19 season, fans using Express Ordering on the Hornets App will pay prices that are 35-45% below the normal menu prices.

Fan-Friendly menu items include pretzels ($3.00), hot dogs ($4.00), nachos ($4.00), popcorn ($6.00) and 22oz sodas ($3.00). As part of the Fan-Friendly Pricing, a 12oz Bud Light beer ($7.00) will be introduced for the first time at Spectrum Center. Fans can receive the discounted pricing by using the Hornets App for Express Ordering or In-Seat Delivery, or by scanning their Buzz ID on the Hornets App in the new App Zone on the 200 level.

“Last year when we re-launched the Hornets App, we committed to making Spectrum Center a mobile-friendly arena and this is the next step in enhancing both our mobile and in-arena experience,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “As an organization, we pride ourselves on providing great value for our fans and our new Fan-Friendly Pricing does just that. As we continue to enhance our mobile strategy and refine the offerings on our app, we want to be sure we are providing features that benefit our fans and their experience at our games.”

Fans using Express Ordering on the Hornets App will be able to pick up their orders at the six concession stands that have Express Pickup lines. These stands include Bojangles’, Carolina Moonshine Bar-B-Que and Center City Grill on the 100 level, as well as Bojangles’, Crunch Time South and High Fries on the 200 level. Fans who have access to In-Seat Delivery can also receive the same offerings on hot dogs, 22oz sodas and 12oz Bud Light beers.

In addition, the area surrounding the Craft Beer Garden outside section 203 will become known as the App Zone, in which only mobile and credit card payments will be accepted. The three concession stands in this area will also offer the Fan-Friendly Pricing for fans using their Buzz ID on the Hornets App to purchase hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, pretzels, 22oz sodas and 12oz Bud Light beers, as well as 32oz souvenir sodas and bottled water. The NoDa Cantina stand will also offer discounted prices on loaded nachos and street tacos.

Swarm365 Members will continue to receive their 10% discount on all concession items, including those with Fan-Friendly Pricing.

The Hornets Fan-Friendly Pricing will launch at the team’s preseason game on Tuesday, Oct. 2, vs. the Miami Heat at Spectrum Center.

The organization re-launched the Hornets App prior to last season in order to transform Spectrum Center into a mobile-friendly building. These upgrades provided the necessary technology for mobile ticketing, mobile payments and mobile ordering for concessions and retail. Fans are able to scan tickets upon entrance, purchase and transfer tickets as well as upgrade their tickets through the Hornets App. Also, the Hornets App houses all of the team’s content and serves as a primary source of team-related news and video.