Despite Walker’s 47 Points, Hornets Unravel in Washington

By Sam Perley

After allowing just 87 points in Friday’s win over Brooklyn, the Hornets couldn’t come anywhere close to replicating a similar defensive performance one night later as they fell to the Wizards, 130-126, on Saturday, Dec. 29 in Washington D.C.

Kemba Walker paced the visitors with an outstanding 47 points on 18-of-29 shooting (6-of-9 from three), four rebounds and four assists in the loss. Walker matched his own franchise record for road points (47 at Chicago on Nov. 17, 2017) and broke the team record for points in a quarter with 24 in the fourth (21, done multiple times).

This is also Walker’s fourth 40-point game of the season, tied with Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard for the third-highest total in the NBA behind only James Harden (8) and Anthony Davis (6).

The Hornets led by two after the first, but allowed a season-high 40 second-quarter points on their way to a six-point halftime deficit. Washington shot a blistering 13-of-18 from the field in the final 12 minutes of the opening half (72.2 percent), including a 4-of-6 mark from three-point range (66.7 percent).

Charlotte did eventually take a 105-103 lead midway through the fourth, although surrendered an 8-0 Wizards run immediately afterwards and never got back out in front.

“We have to play for 48 minutes and we just did not tonight,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego after the game. “Again, on the road, we just have not been consistent for 48 minutes. I think our starters got off to a decent start and our bench… didn’t come in with the right energy, the right focus.”

Marvin Williams added 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while Jeremy Lamb (13 points) and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (11 points) also finished in double figures. Rookie Devonte’ Graham – filling in for Tony Parker (rest) – established a new career high with 11 points, four rebounds and five assists off the bench.

On the other side, Washington got a double-double performance from center Thomas Bryant, who finished with team highs in scoring (21 points) and rebounding (10). The Wizards also got 20-point games from the newly-acquired Trevor Ariza (24) and Czech point guard Tomáš Satoranský (20 points).

The hosts also outscored Charlotte in second-chance points (17-10) and in points off turnovers (21-17). The Hornets did shoot 52.2 percent from the field (47-of-90), their highest in a losing performance since posting a clip of 53.8 percent in a 112-101 home loss to the Detroit Pistons on April 10, 2011.

The Hornets close out the calendar year on Monday, Dec. 31 against the Orlando Magic with an early 6 p.m. ET tipoff in Charlotte.