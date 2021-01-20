Despite Early-Season Shooting Slump, Devonte’ Graham Still Making Major Impact

One of the most challenging situations for any NBA player to endure is a shooting slump and all of the second guessing that comes with it. Is the cold spell a result of something mechanical? Is it mental? Maybe just bad luck? Bad shots? Perhaps the only thing more confounding about this particular dilemma is figuring out a way to influence a team’s performance in a positive manner even when the ball isn’t going through the hoop.

Hornets guard Devonte’ Graham finished last season as one of the NBA’s top three-point marksman, but a longer-than-normal summer and the addition of more ball-handlers in the rotation altered his role significantly heading into the 2020-21 campaign. The third-year pro averaged 10.9 points on just 27% shooting and 30% from three through the team’s opening 10 games, although made up for it with 6.5 assists, 1.4 steals and just 1.1 turnovers.

But over his past four appearances, Graham has slowly found his rhythm with marks of 16.5 points on 41% shooting (37% from three; 13-of-35), 2.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.0 steals. “I’ve been struggling, but mentally, I’ve been good,” he said after scoring a season-high 20 points against the Raptors last Saturday night. “I haven’t been thinking about it at all. I know the ball will go in if I keep taking my shots. I have confidence and my coaches and teammates have confidence, so I’m going to keep playing that way.”

Of the nine active Hornets players averaging at least 10 minutes per game this season, Graham leads the team in both net rating (+4.3 points per 100 possessions) and defensive rating (101.2), two numbers that are drastic improvements from last year (-4.5 and 111.8). The Kansas product also ranks 11th in the NBA in assists (6.4), 12th in steals (career-high 1.6) and second in assist-to-turnover ratio (5.29; mini. 25 minutes per game and at least 10 appearances).

“No matter what, when Devonte’ is out there, good stuff happens,” stated Hornets Head Coach James Borrego. “We’ve all gotten accustomed to him making shots, making threes, but he finds a way to impact the game. He’s a playmaker. He continues to move the ball, share the ball. We’re first in the league in assist percentage and he has a lot to do with that. He’s not hanging his head. He’s confident. He continues to defend, but overall, he keeps us connected. It’s going to turn for him. I have no doubt.”

“I just know I bring more to the game than just making shots,” Graham added. “I get guys open, I find guys, make plays, talk, communicate, be a leader out there. I wasn’t always a scorer. All the little things a point guard is supposed to do, I try and bring that to the table.”

“Keep shooting. Just keep shooting,” said teammate Terry Rozier when asked about the advice he gave Graham early on. “I don’t think he’s really worried about the outside noise so much. A lot of credit goes to him and that’s allowed him to wake up every day, get better and put the work and time in. We want him to keep shooting. We want him to be him. It’s never too late. You never know what could happen Friday. We got his back and we’re all proud of him.”

Having just 123 NBA games under his belt (and 70 starts), Graham is still developing and trusting him to still contribute in a positive manner (which he has) while working through his efficiency issues is a telling sign of the faith Borrego has in him and the empowerment that has been bestowed. While it took a few games longer than expected, the 25-year-old seems to be pointed in the right direction – it was only a matter of time.