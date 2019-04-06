Deja Vu All Over Again as Lamb Hits Game-Winner Against Toronto

By Matt Rochinski

The Charlotte Hornets know all they can do in the Eastern Conference playoffs race is win the games in front of them and try to hold on for one more day with the chance of getting help.

With Jeremy Lamb continuing to hit game-winning shots, they just might get there.

Lamb and the Hornets did their part on Friday against Toronto as Lamb hit the game-winning three-pointer from the left side with 3.3 seconds remaining to push Charlotte past the Raptors, 113-111.

Nearly two weeks after shocking Toronto with a half-court buzzer beater to beat the Raptors on their home court, it was Lamb who left them shaking their heads again, this time in front of 18,684 at Spectrum Center. Trailing 111-110 with 15.0 seconds remaining, all eyes were on Kemba Walker - as they should be - as he drove the lane, forcing three Raptors converge on him. Feeling the pressure coming Walker had the presence of mind to kick the ball back out to a wide open Lamb on the left side and he squared up and drained the trey to give Charlotte the two-point cushion.

“Man, Kemba made a great pass, and everybody said if I get it, shoot it,” said Lamb. “I just tried to shoot it with confidence, that was a little bit of an easier shot than last time and I am just happy it went it.”

Toronto had a final chance but Kawhi Leonard’s game-tying attempt from near the right baseline got wedged between the rim and backboard, forcing a jump ball at center court with 1.0 second left. Miles Bridges won the tip against Marc Gasol and the ball went harmlessly out of bounds as time expired to give the Hornets the victory.

Lamb finished with 22 points, five rebounds and four assists off the bench, marking his sixth game with 20+ points as a reserve this season. It was also Lamb’s fourth game-winning shot of the season.

“He did it again, man. He made some huge plays down the stretch. It was just an amazing team win,” said Walker. “Everybody did a great job tonight. And who else but our finisher, J-Lamb. He came up huge. That was big time.”

Walker tied Leonard to lead all scorers with 29 points apiece. He also continues to fill the stat sheet for the Hornets, adding a team-high eight assists to go with six rebounds. With his 29 points, Walker became just the second player in franchise history to reach 2,000 points in a single season (Glen Rice, 2,115 in 1996-97). He is also just the fifth player to reach 2,000 points in the NBA this season (Paul George, Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard and James Harden).

“Whatever opportunity they gave me, whatever looks they gave me, whatever looks I got; just tried to be aggressive shooting the basketball, and if not, then get rid of the basketball and give it to my teammates,” said Walker. “They knocked them down tonight. Good win for us.”

Frank Kaminsky continued his strong second-half surge as well, scoring a season-high 22 points and bringing down a season-high 13 rebounds to notch his second double-double of the 2018-19 campaign. Behind Lamb and Kaminsky’s combined 44 points, the Hornets reserves outscored the Raptors, 59-38.

The Hornets have three games remaining with road games on Sunday in Detroit and Tuesday in Cleveland before returning home on Wednesday to close the season against Orlando. Charlotte knows they have to win all of their remaining games and get some help if they want to make it to the postseason. The Hornets got a little on Friday with Miami falling in Minnesota and Detroit losing in Oklahoma City. Charlotte is now two games out of the No. 8 spot.

“Each one of these games, especially tonight, they’re one-game playoffs. We’ve got to take it game by game and treat it like they are a playoff series, because we need to win every single one of them,” said Kaminsky. “You know we have a chance, we have an opportunity. I want to say we control our own destiny, but there are things that are sometimes out of our hands but we can only take it game-by-game and do what we can. I have all the belief in the world that we’re going to get this done.”