Crunch-Time Play Trending Upwards Lately for Hornets

Across all sports and especially basketball, the margin between winning and losing can come down to mere inches, fractions of a second or a single, spur-of-the-moment decision. Recently for the Charlotte Hornets (and contrary to the last two years), they’ve been finding themselves more and more on the right side of these close outcomes.

Between the start of the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, the Hornets went just 1-14 in games decided by three-or-fewer points and 2-8 in overtime. For what it’s worth, the lone one-possession win, a 104-102 road triumph in Orlando last February, ended with an inconsequential Magic three-pointer in the final seconds with the outcome already decided.

This year, things have noticeably turned for the better. Charlotte is now 5-10 in such contests, which doesn’t include a six-point win on Jan. 6 in Phoenix, where Kemba Walker swished in a three-point heave at the buzzer or the nine-point overtime victory over San Antonio this past Tuesday. The 5-10 mark is obviously still not where the Hornets want to be, but things have clearly gotten better.

So, what explanations are there for the improvements? First and foremost, the late-game play of Walker continues to be exceptional, particularly during the team’s ongoing winning streak. Walker is tied with Giannis Antetokounmpo for fourth in the NBA in fourth-quarter scoring this season (7.6 PPG on 44.4 FG%), a higher mark than any he held in either of the last two seasons.

Another factor has been the emergence of Jeremy Lamb as a legitimate go-to scoring option. A starter through the team’s first 54 games, Lamb is averaging career highs in scoring (15.1 PPG), rebounding (5.6) and steals (1.0), while already having knocked down a personal-best 102 three-pointers this season. His offensive game now includes a newfound combination of drives to the basket, floaters, catch-and-shoot three-pointers, spot-up jumpers and second-chance scoring.

The seventh-year veteran has shown an exciting knack for coming up clutch, knocking down game-winners against Detroit on Dec. 12 and in Toronto (banked in from half-court!) on March 24. He also hit a go-ahead three-pointer in a one-point home win over the Wizards on March 8 and then followed it up with a timely defensive block on the other end against Bobby Portis.

Add Tony Parker’s presence to the list of reasons as to why the Hornets are playing better in close games because he’s been a major reason why the offense has thrived at times with Walker on the bench. Although rookie Devonte’ Graham has supplanted him in the rotation, the veteran Frenchman is averaging 9.5 PPG on 46.0 percent shooting and 3.7 APG this season.

Without the steady play of Parker (let alone his contributions to Graham’s development), the Hornets likely aren’t even in position to be in as many tightly-contested affairs as they have this season. The 36-year-old has played heavy fourth-quarter minutes at times, which has helped take some of the ball-handling pressure off of Walker.

Improved depth has been an additional key major factor in winning more close games this season as well. Graham, Frank Kaminsky, Dwayne Bacon, Malik Monk, Bismack Biyombo and Willy Hernangómez have all endured significant stretches in and out of the rotation. Whether because of injuries or other situations, opportunities have emerged in recent weeks and been taking advantage of. There’s something to be said for earning playing time and perhaps having fresher legs at this point of a long, grueling schedule as well.

Specifically, with regards to Bacon and Graham, getting meaningful, heavy minutes throughout the year in the G League has put the pair in prime position to develop and grow. Each has surely gotten to experience sequences of crunch-time play – albeit on a smaller scale – in Greensboro, which looks to have carried over to the NBA level in recent weeks.

The Hornets have gotten solid contribution out of Miles Bridges, too, who became the team’s starting small forward after the All-Star Break. The rookie has also played heavy minutes in the fourth quarter and made a handful of ‘winning’ plays when opportunity presented itself. Bridges had a key steal against Kyrie Irving at the end of last Saturday’s comeback win over Boston and showcased lockdown defense on DeMar DeRozan’s missed game-winning jumper at the end of regulation on Tuesday night.

Maybe the most obvious reason of all for the Hornets increased success in close games is just the sheer number in which the Hornets have participated this season, which as evidenced by the numbers, already matches what they experienced the last two years combined. The increased exposure has certainly begun to breed familiarity and at times, even comfort and confidence. There seems to be less panic in such situations because the team has been there so often before.

Back on Nov. 19, the Hornets found themselves knotted with the Philadelphia 76ers, 119-119, with seconds winding down in overtime. Bacon got paired up on Jimmy Butler and despite blanket defense from the Charlotte guard, the four-time All-Star still found just enough space to hit a perfect step-back triple with 0.3 seconds remaining on the clock.

Fast forward to March 8 and Charlotte is clinging to a one-point lead at home against the Wizards with 11 seconds left (the same game in which Lamb hit the go-head three-pointer). Bacon once again found himself guarding another All-Star in Bradley Beal and utilizing more textbook defense, forced a contested, off-balance, game-winning attempt that hit nothing but air. Whether or not experience played a role in the two different outcomes is not entirely certain, but it can’t be discounted.

Now embarking on a six-day West Conference road stretch, the Hornets find themselves riding a season-high four-game winning streak, the last three victories coming after falling behind by double figures and trailing at some point in the fourth quarter. Whether or not the momentum continues and the team does in fact find itself holding one of the prized playoff spots come April 11, there’s no denying the Hornets have made strides this season, particularly when it comes to crunch time.