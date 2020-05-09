Reporters Square Table presented by Lending Tree - 5/9/20

In the latest edition of theReporters Square Table presented by Lending Tree, we're connecting the Carolinas as we welcome Hornets Social Media Manager Diana Biffl, Carolina Hurricanes Sr. Director of Marketing Dan LaTorraca and Carolina Panthers Assistant Director of Digital and Broadcasting to the show. Host Matt Rochinski touches on a number of subjects, including how the hiatus has changed how teams are producing content, how we all are connecting with our players, the important roles teams play in the community and more.