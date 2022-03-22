Clutch-Time Execution Seals Hornets’ 5th Straight Victory

More Coverage: Game Gallery | James Borrego Postgame | Bridges Postgame | Plumlee Postgame

For most of Monday night’s home game against the New Orleans Pelicans, it looked like defensive rebounding and turnover issues were going to do the Charlotte Hornets in. But some big-time shot-making combined with a handful of defensive stops down the stretch led to a reversal of fortune and a dramatic 106-103 victory for the hosts.

LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier both had a team-high 17 points in the victory, with the latter adding nine assists to go along with a single turnover. Big man Mason Plumlee also double-doubled for the second time in three games, putting up 11 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

Trailing for most of the evening, the Hornets turned an eight-point deficit at the 7:05 mark of the fourth into a 102-99 lead with less than a minute remaining following a 15-4 run. A CJ McCollum bucket, a second straight uncontested dunk by Plumlee and a Jose Alvarado layup then made it a one-point Charlotte advantage with only 32 seconds to go.

On the ensuing possession, Ball ran the shot clock all the way down, then dropped in a fadeaway, off-balance one-handed floater to retake a three-point lead. With New Orleans left just nine seconds to tie the score at the other end, PJ Washington and Miles Bridges double-teamed McCollum shortly after the inbounds, leading to a deflected pass and broken play that ended the game.

“Resiliency, toughness, never gave in and we found a way,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego afterwards. “Good teams do that. You find a way. You don’t have your best stuff, shots aren’t falling, whatever the case, you just figure it out. You stay the course. Nobody was hanging their head. There’s a resilient group out there and we found a way to win an NBA basketball game. Really proud of the group that closed it as well. Great execution down the stretch. Our guys are doing a great job closing out these close games.”

When asked about the final defensive possession, Borrego added, “We were obviously trying to take away the three. We knew it was probably going to go to CJ or Devonte’ [Graham]. It went to CJ and our guys were up aggressively. I called that a trap and everybody else rotated and adjusted accordingly. We executed extremely well those last two minutes on both sides of the ball – offensively and defensively.”

Bridges celebrated his 24th birthday by racking up 16 points and Isaiah Thomas added 15 points off the bench – his most since joining the team earlier this month – for a Charlotte squad that had 34 assists on 40 made baskets. McCollum scored a game-high 27 points for the Pelicans – 15 in the third quarter – and Jonas Valančiūnas amassed 24 points on 11-of-18 shooting, a game-high 18 rebounds and five assists in the defeat.

New Orleans outscored Charlotte by 20 in second-chance points (23-3) and had 10 additional offensive rebounds (15-5). The Pelicans also forced 17 turnovers leading to 14 points, although still lost for just the fifth time in 29 games this season when leading after the third quarter.

Next up for the Hornets will be another home game against the visiting New York Knicks on Wednesday, March 23 beginning at 7 PM ET.