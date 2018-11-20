Kemba Steps Up, Stands Out in Win Over One of East’s Best

By Matt Rochinski

How about that Kemba Walker?

Hornets fans who came to Spectrum Center on Monday looking for an encore after Walker’s 60-point outburst on Saturday against Philadelphia were treated to all they wanted and more. Walker didn’t just step up, he stood out against one of the East’s best teams, finishing with a game-high 43 points, including an eye-popping 21 points in the fourth quarter alone as Charlotte beat Boston, 117-112 in front of 18,000+ on its home court.

“I’m glad Kemba showed up tonight. We were looking for another 60 but I think 43 will do tonight,” said Head Coach James Borrego. “He’s incredible. This is a special player, a special performance and a special start to an NBA season. Every team is locked in on him, as I keep seeing. Every scouting report, he’s the number one guy on that scouting report. They put the best defender on him and they have two or three bodies on him every single time and this guy continues to produce for us. He does whatever it takes for us to win. Kemba deserves all the credit. It’s his work. It’s his spirit. It’s his drive. It’s his will that is pushing us forward right now. I give his teammates a lot of credit tonight. They stepped up and they played big against a very good team.”

Walker’s 21 points in the fourth quarter were the most scored in any quarter by a Hornets player this season, and his 43 total gave him consecutive 40+ point games for the first time in his career. He also became the third player in the NBA this season to record back-to-back 40+ point games (Damian Lillard, POR; Anthony Davis, NO) after connecting on 14-of-25 from the field (56.0 percent), including 7-of-13 from long range (53.8 percent) and adding five assists and four rebounds. It also marked Walker’s third 40+ point game this season, tying him with Lillard for the most such games this season. His 103-point total in the last two games makes him the first player in the NBA to do so since James Harden from 12/20-12/22/17.

“I don’t know. I’m just playing basketball,” said Walker. “You know of course, my belief in God has been helping me play the way I’m playing. But for the most part I’ve just been working on my game. I come in here every night and get shots up, work on my game to make sure I’m staying as ready as possible for these kind of moments. My teammates were looking for me, my coaching staff, they put me in great situations to score the basketball and, you know, I’ve just been making some shots.”

The Hornets entered the fourth frame trailing, 87-84, and saw the Celtics pad their lead to double digits, 98-88, with 9:37 remaining. With things seeming their bleakest, it was Walker who came through again, scoring seven points in an 11-0 run to give Charlotte a 99-98 lead. But he wasn’t done there - not even close. Walker would score the next 11 Hornets points of the stanza to push the lead to 110-106 with 3:24 remaining. In a game featuring 18 lead changes and nine ties, the Hornets would hold on to this one, not allowing Boston to get any closer than two points the rest of the way.

“In games like this, you know, things, situations like this just haven’t been going our way. Coach is so positive, just telling us to stick with it and things will turn,” said Walker. “Tonight was a great example. We fought so hard throughout this game and we just deserved to win.”

Jeremy Lamb also followed his 20-point performance on Saturday with 18-point outing of his own to go with six rebounds. Lamb entered the game averaging a career-best 13.4 points and is Charlotte’s second-leading scorer behind Walker. Willy Hernangomez tallied a season-high-tying 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including 2-of-4 from long range, with nine of his points coming in the second half.

Kyrie Irving led six Celtics scoring in double figures with 27 points.

The Hornets wrap up their three-game homestand at 7 p.m. on Saturday against Indiana.